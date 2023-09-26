Masthead gallery: World Car-Free Day in Tampa

Two cyclists cheerfully ride along an empty Seventh Avenue in Ybor City on September 23rd, as Tampa celebrates its first World Car-Free Day. The event takes place annually in some 2,000 cities in 46 countries.
Two cyclists cheerfully ride along an empty Seventh Avenue in Ybor City on September 23rd, as Tampa celebrates its first World Car-Free Day. The event takes place annually in some 2,000 cities in 46 countries. Photos by Carole Devillers
Promoted by the City of Tampa, Walk Bike Tampa, Pedal Power Promoters, Sidewalk Stompers, the Tampa Downtown Partnership and the Westshore Alliance, World Car-Free Day in Tampa encourages people to walk, bike or use public transit. Photos by Carole Devillers
The TECO Line Streetcar offers year-round, fare-free transportation between Ybor city and downtown Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Alexis Gittens, manager of Café Quiquiriqui in Ybor City, sets up an A-frame sign in front of the establishment to announce specials and 10% discount in honor of World Car-Free Day on September 23rd. Photos by Carole Devillers
Following World Car-Free Day guidelines, three police officers patrol on bicycle down Seventh Avenue in Ybor City on the morning of Saturday, September 23rd. Photos by Carole Devillers
With few motor vehicles in the streets, foot traffic on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City was more relaxed on World Car-Free Day. Photos by Carole Devillers
Green arrows painted on the asphalt and well-placed signs guide bicyclists along the recommended route for World Car-Free Day from Midtown Commons to downtown Tampa to Ybor City. Photos by Carole Devillers
A lone rider on an e-scooter rolls along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City, taking advantage of the sparse traffic during World Car-Free Day. Photos by Carole Devillers
World Car-Free Day is a great opportunity to reduce gasoline demand and keep fit by taking these unique bicycles out for a ride. Photos by Carole Devillers
Seemingly unaware of World Car-Free Day, some motorists drove on the recommended car-free route in Ybor City but slowed down for pedestrians and bicycles. Photos by Carole Devillers
World Car-Free Day is a good way to experience Tampa on a family bicycle ride. Photos by Carole Devillers
A large, conspicuous sign installed for World Car-Free Day at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Nuccio Parkway in Ybor City alerts motorists to pay attention to bicyclists crossing the intersection. Photos by Carole Devillers
World Car-Free Day is a family affair for this dad hauling his three children on an e-bike. Mom was in front on another e-bike. Photos by Carole Devillers
Riding in tandem along Nuccio Parkway, a couple celebrates World Car-Free Day, a day with less traffic congestion, a greener environment and reduced gasoline demand. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: World Car-Free Day in Tampa

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Downtown Tampa, Environment, For Good, Health, Outdoor recreation, Sustainability, Transportation, Westshore 
Ybor City 

