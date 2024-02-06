Masthead gallery: Historic Ybor City

Founded by Vicente Martinez-Ybor in the 1880s and honored by many murals, Ybor City is a historic multicultural neighborhood northeast of downtown Tampa.
Strolling down Ybor’s Seventh Avenue, one is surrounded by the Spanish, Cuban and Italian influences brought by the thousands of immigrants who started populating Tampa in the late 1800s.
Recognized as a U.S. National Historic Landmark, the 1912 El Centro Espanol building in Ybor City first served as an ethnic and cultural clubhouse and is today part of a shopping and entertainment complex.
A family stops to see the lifelike statue of La Gaceta editor Roland Manteiga leaning against El Centro Espanol building and reading the trilingual newspaper.
His music spilling into the street, guitarist singer Ken Apperson entertains the patrons of Centro Cantina, an outside open air bar overlooking Seventh Avenue at Centro Ybor plaza.
A historical marker and mural honor the 1937 Antifascist Women’s March when thousands led by women marched down Seventh Avenue to protest the rise of fascism in Spain.
The sides of the historic Spanish-Cuban Columbia Restaurant, founded in 1905, are now decorated with digitally printed tiles replacing the old painted tiles with the same beautiful designs.
Once known as the cigar capital of the world, Ybor City has retained several shops where skilled cigar workers still hand-roll the tobacco leaves and make premium handcrafted cigars.
Favored by locals and tourists, Cuban coffee and Cuban cigars are two main staples of the Ybor City experience, supported by a melting pot of flavors at the many eateries, bars and bakeries.
A cigar lover relaxes with another aficionado outside La Faraona Cigar Lounge while keeping an eye on his immaculate 1965 Buick Skylark antique car.
Vibrant murals reflect Ybor’s history and magnetic charm.
A permanent fixture of Ybor City, a pair of determined roosters crossing the street in perfect synchrony brings marveling stares from nearby onlookers.
L’Unione Italiana, the Italian Club, served the Italian immigrants as a mutual-aid society. Its 1918 building is still in use today to celebrate community events throughout the year.
At the family-run Due Amici pizza & pasta Italian restaurant, Chris takes pride in skillfully tossing dough that will turn into one of their appetizing extra-large pizzas.
Made in-house, hand-spun and topped with the freshest ingredients, a mouth-watering pizza is brought to the oven at Due Amici pizza and pasta bar in Ybor.
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, the Acropolis Greek Taverna extends onto the sidewalk to offer their wide selection of Mediterranean food with a touch of sunshine.
Roosters peck Cuban soil right in Ybor City at the Parque Amigos de Jose Marti (Friends of Jose Marti Park) which has belonged to the Republic of Cuba since 1956.
Masthead gallery: Historic Ybor City

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

