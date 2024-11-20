Masthead gallery: Yoga Collaboration on the Lawn at Armature Works

Ten local yoga studios come together at Tampa’s Armature Works for “Yoga Collaboration on The Lawn,” a fundraiser for Helene and Milton relief.
Free and open to yoga practitioners of all levels, the hurricane relief event attracts hundreds of participants to the lawn of Armature Works in Tampa.
Donations collected by “Yoga Collaboration on the Lawn” will benefit the nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay.
Yoga practitioners enjoy a rejuvenating 90-minute yoga session on the lawn while supporting a worthy cause.
Pose instructions are given in turn by Kodawari Studios, Bella Prana, CAMP, Cocoon Tampa, Free Yourself Yoga, Gaze Hot Yoga, Halcyon Studios, Lucky Cat Yoga, Ybor Restore Yoga and Yoga Loft.
A multi-colored patchwork of bodies in challenging yoga poses covers the lawn at Armature Works during “Yoga Collaboration on the Lawn.”
Beginners and seasoned practitioners come together for a morning of flexibility, relaxation and giving back at “Yoga Collaboration on the Lawn.”
Facing the Hillsborough River, the Armature Works lawn becomes a yoga sanctuary enjoyed by hundreds in support of Feeding Tampa Bay.
Together with the transformative benefits of this ancient practice, yoga practitioners enjoy a deep sense of community on the lawn of Armature Works in Tampa.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

