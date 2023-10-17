Masthead gallery: The flamingos who arrived in Tampa Bay after Idalia

As cooler fall temperatures arrive, we look back at the flocks of American flamingos who, after being displaced by Hurricane Idalia, suddenly appeared around Tampa Bay and in a dozen eastern states.
As cooler fall temperatures arrive, we look back at the flocks of American flamingos who, after being displaced by Hurricane Idalia, suddenly appeared around Tampa Bay and in a dozen eastern states. Photos by Carole Devillers
Suspected to have come from Cuba or Mexico, the pink visitors surprised everyone, including local shorebirds like this marbled godwit, with their avian dimensions.
Suspected to have come from Cuba or Mexico, the pink visitors surprised everyone, including local shorebirds like this marbled godwit, with their avian dimensions. Photos by Carole Devillers
In Fort De Soto Park, this tall male flamingo mingled with roseate spoonbills, the main pink birds of Florida often mistaken for flamingos when in flight.
In Fort De Soto Park, this tall male flamingo mingled with roseate spoonbills, the main pink birds of Florida often mistaken for flamingos when in flight. Photos by Carole Devillers
While foraging, the male flamingo heard his mate calling him softly, and with pink feathers ruffled out in excitement, the two reunited beak to beak.
While foraging, the male flamingo heard his mate calling him softly, and with pink feathers ruffled out in excitement, the two reunited beak to beak. Photos by Carole Devillers
A synchronized display of parallel moves made with their long necks demonstrated that the two flamingos were indeed a bonded pair.
A synchronized display of parallel moves made with their long necks demonstrated that the two flamingos were indeed a bonded pair. Photos by Carole Devillers
Before hundreds of flamingos were displaced from abroad by Hurricane Idalia, there were no wild flamingos on Florida shores except in the Everglades area.
Before hundreds of flamingos were displaced from abroad by Hurricane Idalia, there were no wild flamingos on Florida shores except in the Everglades area. Photos by Carole Devillers
Flamingos are said to be monogamous and the heart shape this pair formed with their necks is a beautiful display of their affection for each other.
Flamingos are said to be monogamous and the heart shape this pair formed with their necks is a beautiful display of their affection for each other. Photos by Carole Devillers
Soon, their youngster joined them. Flamingos raise a single chick during the nesting season and juveniles have grey feathers for their first two years.
Soon, their youngster joined them. Flamingos raise a single chick during the nesting season and juveniles have grey feathers for their first two years. Photos by Carole Devillers
Flamingos feed by filtering water with their head upside down in water, catching algae, shrimp and insects. The pigment in their food gives them their pink/orange color.
Flamingos feed by filtering water with their head upside down in water, catching algae, shrimp and insects. The pigment in their food gives them their pink/orange color. Photos by Carole Devillers
This beautiful pair of flamingos was doing everything in sync, preening, eating, sleeping. They were photographed with a long telephoto lens from a respectful distance.
This beautiful pair of flamingos was doing everything in sync, preening, eating, sleeping. They were photographed with a long telephoto lens from a respectful distance. Photos by Carole Devillers
Wading in the water to get closer and closer to the flamingos is harassment of the birds and it forces them to fly away to find peace and quiet elsewhere.
Wading in the water to get closer and closer to the flamingos is harassment of the birds and it forces them to fly away to find peace and quiet elsewhere. Photos by Carole Devillers
And then there is Peaches. Rescued as it was floating exhausted in the bay, this displaced flamingo was rehabilitated at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary and fitted with a band and a satellite transmitter before being released.
And then there is Peaches. Rescued as it was floating exhausted in the bay, this displaced flamingo was rehabilitated at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary and fitted with a band and a satellite transmitter before being released. Photos by Carole Devillers
Peaches could be seen hanging out at Fort De Soto. It liked to forage there during the day. The transmitter data revealed that it would go down to MacDill Air Force Base at night.
Peaches could be seen hanging out at Fort De Soto. It liked to forage there during the day. The transmitter data revealed that it would go down to MacDill Air Force Base at night. Photos by Carole Devillers
Because of the number of curious people chasing after Peaches and not respecting a proper distance, the park had to put up a huge sign that scrolls “Do not disturb flamingo – Do not disturb wildlife – Stay 300 feet away”.
Because of the number of curious people chasing after Peaches and not respecting a proper distance, the park had to put up a huge sign that scrolls “Do not disturb flamingo – Do not disturb wildlife – Stay 300 feet away”. Photos by Carole Devillers
Unfortunately, in early October Peaches was scared away from Fort De Soto Park by a group of kite surfers, a volunteer with the nonprofit group Birds in Helping Hands told Bay News 9.
Unfortunately, in early October Peaches was scared away from Fort De Soto Park by a group of kite surfers, a volunteer with the nonprofit group Birds in Helping Hands told Bay News 9. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: The flamingos who arrived in Tampa Bay after Idalia

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Environment, Marine Sciences, Outdoor recreation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.