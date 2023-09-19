Masthead gallery: International Coastal Cleanup Day at Honeymoon Island State Park

Volunteers get supplies to pick up trash off the beach during International Coastal Cleanup Day at Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin on September 16th.
Honeymoon Island State Park coordinated a beach cleanup for International Coastal Cleanup Day, an annual event spearheaded by the Ocean Conservancy that takes place on the third Saturday of September in over 100 countries.
Holding a bucket donated by ACE Hardware, Nathalie participates in the family-friendly cleanup event with her two children Nixon, 6, and Exavier, 11, to develop in them awareness of beach pollution.
Park services specialist Beth Reynolds congratulates Barbara Piltaver, an Illinois native living part-time in Dunedin, for being the first volunteer to return from the beach with large pieces of debris
A volunteer returns with a damaged folding chair discarded on the beach at Honeymoon Island State Park. The growing pollution problem on beaches around the world is what started the International Coastal Cleanup some 35 years ago.
Applauded by his parents, six-year-old Charlie jumps in excitement as Honeymoon Island park ranger Beth Reynolds announces the weight of the trash collected by him and his family.
A drone was among the surprising items found on the beach and brought back with bags of litter during the International Coastal Cleanup Day event at Honeymoon Island State Park on September 16th.
Encouraged by the International Coastal Cleanup campaign to volunteer and make a difference in their local communities, three young women return from the beach cleanup with bags of litter to be weighed.
Park ranger and event coordinator Beth Reynolds attempts to weigh a six-foot-long, nail-studded plank that volunteer Randy discovered on the beach during International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Bicyclists Bob and Kerry Higginbotham, from Clearwater, get back to the Florida State Parks booth with trash they picked up during their bicycle ride.
Coordinated by park services specialist Beth Reynolds, the International Coastal Cleanup inspired 57 volunteers to show up on September 16th and remove a total of 156 pounds of trash from the beaches of Honeymoon Island in less than three hours.
Masthead gallery: International Coastal Cleanup Day at Honeymoon Island State Park

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

