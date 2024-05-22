Masthead gallery: The murals of Clearwater's Art Oasis Mural Festival

A mural by Carlos Pons at Coachman Park is one of eight new murals created for Clearwater’s first Art Oasis Mural Festival, which the city's Community Redevelopment Agency and Arts & Cultural Affairs organized in March 2024.
For Clearwater's Art Oasis Mural Festival, Dominican artist Evoca1 painted his “Waltz in Orange and Blue” mural on the wall of Charlie’s Sushi and Japanese Restaurant.
Artist Frankie G created the mural “Familia” at El Ranchito De Pepe in Clearwater's Downtown Gateway area for the Art Oasis Mural Festival.
"Prismatic Rush” by Argentine-American artist Cecilia Lueza is an explosion of vivid colors on the side of Clear Track Recording Studios in Clearwater.
Muralist Dreamweaver brings life to the grey Municipal Parking Garage with her “Wild Flora” mural created for Clearwater's Art Oasis Mural Festival.
The Myrtle Street side of the Clearwater Municipal Parking Garage is now decorated with multiple murals painted by street artist Dreamweaver.
“Reverie Marshes,” which artist Rei Ramirez painted for the Art Oasis Mural Festival, gives a glimpse of Florida’s iconic birds on a wall of Señor Subs and Gyros in Clearwater's Downtown Gateway area.
For Clearwater's Art Oasis Mural Festival, artist Zulu Painter beautified the wall of the Fraternal Order of Eagles with the mural “The Joy of Flight Through Music."
Whimsical and bright, “The Adventures of Señor Bubbles,” by artist Naomi Haverland, decorates the wall of laundromat Señor Bubbles in Clearwater's Downtown Gateway area.
Older murals created as part of the Downtown Clearwater Mural Program, like artist DAAS' 2021 mural "Ikebana," still bring beauty to the city.
Created by muralists MJ Lindo-Lawyer and Joshua Lawyer in 2021, the whimsical "After a While” mural at South East Avenue and Franklin Street depicts a woman out for a walk with her pet alligator.
Artist Beth Warmath's mural “Gladiolus in Bloom” along Cleveland Street is dedicated to the history of Clearwater, where acres of gladioli flowers used to grow.
“Peace Offering,” created by Brian McAllister and the students in the Gibbs High School Mural Club, pays homage to Florida’s rich Native American history.
