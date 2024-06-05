Masthead gallery: Scenic Safety Harbor

This beautiful fountain with bronze avian wildlife by sculptor Steven Dickey is the centerpiece of Safety Harbor Marina Park.
Located on the western shore of Upper Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor is a quaint community of 18,000 people living in a unique small-town setting.
Safety Harbor’s rich history is celebrated on the Chamber of Commerce building with a mural by Sarasota artist Truman Adams depicting the native Tocobaga, first settler Odet Philippe and Spanish explorers.
Self-described as “The Most Unique Shop in Downtown Safety Harbor,” the Safety Harbor Galleria boutique shop has an eye-catching bright pink façade.
Housed in a 1930s historic cottage, the Safety Harbor Galleria boutique shop offers an array of home décor, gifts, collectibles, boutique clothing, artisan jewelry, art and unique one-of-a-kind treasures.
Safety Harbor’s Main Street is a walkable avenue that boasts distinctive shops, award-winning restaurants and pubs, charming eateries and quaint galleries.
In the heart of Safety Harbor, Main Street is the main corridor attracting visitors with its unique eateries and shops.
Offering a beautiful setting along Main Street, the gazebo in John Wilson Park is the site of afternoon concerts, weekly farmer’s markets and other special town-sponsored events.
Safety Harbor caters to all tastes by offering a multitude of dining experiences along its Main Street corridor.
Safety Harbor has become a hub for the arts, where the latest mural by Cuban-born artist Rei Ramirez of Urban Organikz adorns the side of the Safety Harbor Public Library.
Walking their dogs, two residents stroll by working artists’ studio Francie’s Studio Fifth Avenue in Safety Harbor.
With a trunk nearly 20 feet in diameter and an estimated weight of 800 tons, the famous 300-500-year-old Baranoff Oak at Baranoff Park in Safety Harbor is historically registered.
Founded in 1925 on the site of natural mineral springs, the Safety Harbor Spa has consistently been named among the top ten U.S. spas by Spa Finder Magazine.
A fisherman throws a cast net from Safety Harbor’s fishing pier, where manatees and dolphins can often be seen.
Just south of the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is the Municipal Marina, certified as a Clean Marina by the Pinellas County Department of Environmental Management.
Safety Harbor is a charming place teeming with art sculptures and murals such as the Walk on the Wild Side mural, which 15 artists painted along the train tracks.
Masthead gallery: Scenic Safety Harbor

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

