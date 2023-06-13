Masthead gallery: Share the Shore

Each year from May to August, shorebirds that include four imperiled species nest and raise their chicks on the beaches of Pinellas County. Birds need their space and "Share the Shore" is the slogan of the Audubon Society.
Dan Larremore, an environmental specialist for Florida Department of Environmental Protection, installs a temporary wooden fence to close off a section of beach reserved for nesting coastal birds.
Every year, tens of thousands of royal terns, as well as sandwich terns and Caspian terns, raise their chicks by the shoreline. Our beach season is their nesting season, making it vital to share the shore.
Emalee Herrera, a shorebird monitor and steward coordinator with Audubon, educates beach goers about the needs of the nesting colony and the importance of not entering the protected area.
Walking through a nesting colony can flush nesting birds, leaving eggs and chicks vulnerable to heat or to opportunistic crows and gulls. For this reason, nesting areas are marked with "Do not Enter" signs.
A pair of American oystercatchers forage at a tidal pool on the beach to feed their two-day-old chicks. These birds are one of four state-threatened beach-nesting species that requires particular protection.
These photographers give American oystercatchers and their chicks space to forage without stress. Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography is a useful resource to consult for how to photograph nesting birds without disturbing them.
These least terns are trying to scare off a ghost crab, a serious predator of their eggs and chicks. A state-threatened species, they are the smallest of the terns. Due to loss of habitat, many have now resorted to nesting on gravel rooftops.
An educational sign in front of a black skimmer nesting colony informs the public about their state-threatened status and how to help them survive by giving them space and preventing human disturbances.
Boaters share the shore with black skimmers. The nesting area has been roped off to ensure humans maintain a safe distance for both the birds and beach goers.
Once chicks hatch, black skimmers can be very aggressive and will attack to defend their broods. Don’t get too close and watch for these sharp red bills.
"NO PETS" signs help protect beach-nesting birds, their nests, chicks and eggs.
Another state-threatened species is the sand-colored snowy plover, a solitary nesting bird incubating in a scrape in the sand. In spite of its camouflage, it is vulnerable to a variety of human disturbances and animal predators.
Wilson’s plovers nest on beaches and their chicks start foraging for insects within hours of hatching while their parents keep watch. For their survival, it is very important to give them space and not stress them by chasing after them.
Mindful of the sign to walk around shorebirds, two bikers walk their bicycles, being careful not to flush the birds resting by the shoreline.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

