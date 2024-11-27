Masthead gallery: 3rd annual Ybor Arts Tour

The live music venue and gallery 1920 Ybor is one stop on the 3rd annual Ybor Arts Tour
The live music venue and gallery 1920 Ybor is one stop on the 3rd annual Ybor Arts Tour Photos by Carole Devillers
Ybor Arts Tour participants socialize at Marcolina’s Fine Arts Gallery, surrounded by the artwork of local and international artists.
Ybor Arts Tour participants socialize at Marcolina’s Fine Arts Gallery, surrounded by the artwork of local and international artists. Photos by Carole Devillers
Photojournalist Jay Nolan meets with guests at the opening reception of his photo exhibit “Fandom: Celebrating Rock & Roll with Jay Nolan and Davy Alder” at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.
Photojournalist Jay Nolan meets with guests at the opening reception of his photo exhibit “Fandom: Celebrating Rock & Roll with Jay Nolan and Davy Alder” at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist and 83 Degrees Media photographer Jay Nolan celebrates at the FMoPA opening reception of his black-and-white photo exhibit of famous rock bands and shows.
Artist and 83 Degrees Media photographer Jay Nolan celebrates at the FMoPA opening reception of his black-and-white photo exhibit of famous rock bands and shows. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dedicated to nurturing established and emerging artists, Tempus Projects presents the artwork of several artists working in all media.
Dedicated to nurturing established and emerging artists, Tempus Projects presents the artwork of several artists working in all media. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist William Downs’ ink on paper series is part of the Wolfpack exhibit presented by Tempus Projects at Kress Contemporary.
Artist William Downs’ ink on paper series is part of the Wolfpack exhibit presented by Tempus Projects at Kress Contemporary. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tempus Volta showcases “Rio en mis Jardines,” the 17-piece solo exhibit of painter Zaida del Rio, one of the most prominent contemporary artists of Cuba.
Tempus Volta showcases “Rio en mis Jardines,” the 17-piece solo exhibit of painter Zaida del Rio, one of the most prominent contemporary artists of Cuba. Photos by Carole Devillers
Pop Yarn in the Kress Contemporary sells a variety of yarn sourced from wool, cotton, cashmere, alpaca, silk, and banana tree fibers, perfect for knitting and crocheting.
Pop Yarn in the Kress Contemporary sells a variety of yarn sourced from wool, cotton, cashmere, alpaca, silk, and banana tree fibers, perfect for knitting and crocheting. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Motherhood Mediated” at OXH Gallery features a dozen artist-mothers using photography and video recordings to express their creativity and empowerment.
“Motherhood Mediated” at OXH Gallery features a dozen artist-mothers using photography and video recordings to express their creativity and empowerment. Photos by Carole Devillers
Local and international artists’ artworks are displayed at the Kress Contemporary building, the arts hub in Ybor City.
Local and international artists’ artworks are displayed at the Kress Contemporary building, the arts hub in Ybor City. Photos by Carole Devillers
Seventh Avenue is filled with music played on a piano painted by artist Carlos Pons, one of several public art pianos installed around Ybor City by the nonprofit Tampa Tunes.
Seventh Avenue is filled with music played on a piano painted by artist Carlos Pons, one of several public art pianos installed around Ybor City by the nonprofit Tampa Tunes. Photos by Carole Devillers
The breathtaking mural of Tampa-based artist Carlos Pons makes dining at Ybor’s 7th + Grove restaurant a complete art immersion experience.
The breathtaking mural of Tampa-based artist Carlos Pons makes dining at Ybor’s 7th + Grove restaurant a complete art immersion experience. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: 3rd annual Ybor Arts Tour

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Diversity, For Good, Neighborhoods, Nightlife, Talent 
Ybor City 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.