Masthead Gallery: Welcome to "Dogedin"

A “Welcome to Dogedin” mural greets visitors at Skip’s Bar & Grill in Dunedin, vouching for the city’s strong pet-friendly reputation that earned it the nickname Dogedin. Photos by Carole Devillers
In 2010, Mural for Mutts artist Anna Hamilton started to paint hundreds of beloved pets, dogs and cats on Dunedin walls as a fundraiser for Dunedin Doggie Rescue, a local pet rescue. Photos by Carole Devillers
Capturing people’s attention, a lively trio of pooches enjoys a sunny walk in dog-friendly Dunedin. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dunedin has plenty of dog-friendly shops such as Bark Avenue that offer all kinds of items, food and services for the beloved canines. Photos by Carole Devillers
These fun T-shirts displayed outside of this Dunedin eclectic shop demonstrate that Weenies are stars not fading away. Photos by Carole Devillers
In recognition of Dunedin’s Scottish heritage as well as love of dogs, a mural made of small ceramic tiles showcases Scottish garments together with a Scottish terrier. Photos by Carole Devillers
In dog-loving Dunedin, even the bicycle racks are designed to resemble a dog. Photos by Carole Devillers
Another Anna Hamilton dog mural showcasing dozens of beloved pets graces the side of Christie’s Coastal Properties in Dunedin. Photos by Carole Devillers
Cycling on the Pinellas Trail through Dunedin, cyclists and their pooches running along besides them get good exercise. Photos by Carole Devillers
Painted on murals or strutting the pavement, canines are ubiquitous in pet-friendly Dunedin. Beware, this one’s a charmer! Photos by Carole Devillers
Comfy on its doggy bed, this pooch gets to ride through Dunedin in a golf cart. Photos by Carole Devillers
Hundreds of pets greet patrons on the exterior wall mural of The Living Room, a pet-friendly restaurant in Dunedin. Photos by Carole Devillers
More dog-related items are for sale at the Decorator’s Difference home accessories shop. Photos by Carole Devillers
amed after Chelsea, the family pet Pembroke Welsh corgi, this dairy-free vegan creamery offers pup-friendly ice-cream to any dog who stops in. Photos by Carole Devillers
Loved and nurtured by their caring owners, it’s a doggone good life for the dogs of Dunedin. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead Gallery: Welcome to "Dogedin"

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Neighborhoods, Retail 

