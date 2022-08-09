Masthead images: St. Pete Pier

The St. Pete Pier was recently honored as one of 10 winners of the Urban Land Institute’s 2022 Americas Awards for Excellence. The Pier was recognized in the urban open space category.
The St. Pete Pier was recently honored as one of 10 winners of the Urban Land Institute’s 2022 Americas Awards for Excellence. The Pier was recognized in the urban open space category. Photos by Carole Devillers.
A visitor with a pooch in basket is greeted at the entrance of the St Pete Pier by the red pelicans from Nathan Mabry’s artwork “Myth." The pelican was declared St Petersburg’s official bird in 2020.
A visitor with a pooch in basket is greeted at the entrance of the St Pete Pier by the red pelicans from Nathan Mabry’s artwork “Myth." The pelican was declared St Petersburg’s official bird in 2020. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Open seven days a week at the St Pete Pier, the St Petersburg Museum of History has been sharing the city’s stories for a century and offers some very unique exhibits.
Open seven days a week at the St Pete Pier, the St Petersburg Museum of History has been sharing the city’s stories for a century and offers some very unique exhibits. Photos by Carole Devillers.
– Devoid of vendors on weekdays, the marketplace displays along its corridor the striking shadows created by its roof solar panels and details of artists’ murals that can be found in the city streets
– Devoid of vendors on weekdays, the marketplace displays along its corridor the striking shadows created by its roof solar panels and details of artists’ murals that can be found in the city streets Photos by Carole Devillers.
On weekends, the marketplace becomes a lively bazaar where area vendors showcase and sell their products, many with a local flair.
On weekends, the marketplace becomes a lively bazaar where area vendors showcase and sell their products, many with a local flair. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Land of Gaia is one of the independent vendors selling unique items at the St Pete Pier Marketplace on weekends.
Land of Gaia is one of the independent vendors selling unique items at the St Pete Pier Marketplace on weekends. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Clouds seem to have been captured in the "Bending Arc" billowing net artwork of Tampa Bay native Janet Echelman. The wind keeps the sculpture over the tilted lawn in perpetual motion.
Clouds seem to have been captured in the "Bending Arc" billowing net artwork of Tampa Bay native Janet Echelman. The wind keeps the sculpture over the tilted lawn in perpetual motion. Photos by Carole Devillers
Designed by one of the premier playground companies in North America, the Glazer Family Playground provides a nautical-themed play adventure for children ages 2 to 12.
Designed by one of the premier playground companies in North America, the Glazer Family Playground provides a nautical-themed play adventure for children ages 2 to 12. Photos by Carole Devillers
The current St Pete Pier is the eighth in St Petersburg’s history. The decaying of the previous pier launched a 15-year replacement process that culminated in the present pier.
The current St Pete Pier is the eighth in St Petersburg’s history. The decaying of the previous pier launched a 15-year replacement process that culminated in the present pier. Photos by Carole Devillers
The inviting Spa Beach at the St Pete Pier is a true beach with warm silky sand and lounging chairs, right in downtown St Petersburg.
The inviting Spa Beach at the St Pete Pier is a true beach with warm silky sand and lounging chairs, right in downtown St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
A Discovery Center and wet classroom operated by Tampa Bay Watch are attractions that make the Pier District both fun and educational.
A Discovery Center and wet classroom operated by Tampa Bay Watch are attractions that make the Pier District both fun and educational. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visitors are welcome to Pier Point by the water-like bronze sculpture “Olnetopia” by Belgian artist Nick Ervinck.
Visitors are welcome to Pier Point by the water-like bronze sculpture “Olnetopia” by Belgian artist Nick Ervinck. Photos by Carole Devillers
There is no dearth of food and drinks at the St Pete Pier where visitors can easily gather socially and relax in the many eateries and satisfy their taste buds.
There is no dearth of food and drinks at the St Pete Pier where visitors can easily gather socially and relax in the many eateries and satisfy their taste buds. Photos by Carole Devillers
Offering spectacular views, the rooftop bar Pier Teaki is hosted in the Pier Head building where one can also find a restaurant, café, gift shop, bait shop and a huge fishing deck.
Offering spectacular views, the rooftop bar Pier Teaki is hosted in the Pier Head building where one can also find a restaurant, café, gift shop, bait shop and a huge fishing deck. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Pier District was designed for walking but a courtesy tram can also transport visitors from one end of the 3,000 feet-long pier to the other end, for their comfort and convenience.
The Pier District was designed for walking but a courtesy tram can also transport visitors from one end of the 3,000 feet-long pier to the other end, for their comfort and convenience. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Majeed Foundation Splash Pad is a great way for kids of all ages to cool off and have fun.
The Majeed Foundation Splash Pad is a great way for kids of all ages to cool off and have fun. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Morning Stars," the mosaic artwork of artist Xenobia Bailey, provides a colorful background for a photo commemorating one’s visit to the St Pete Pier in St Petersburg.
“Morning Stars," the mosaic artwork of artist Xenobia Bailey, provides a colorful background for a photo commemorating one’s visit to the St Pete Pier in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
You never know who will pop up in front of your viewfinder at the St Pete Pier, whether a mime, a musician or a performer.
You never know who will pop up in front of your viewfinder at the St Pete Pier, whether a mime, a musician or a performer. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead images: St. Pete Pier

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.