Sponsored by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Tampa Downtown Partnership's popular Winter Village will celebrate the holiday season through January 04, 2023 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
People come celebrate the holiday season at Winter Village, free to attend and open to all ages as well as to leashed pooches.
Open every day except in inclement weather, the skating rink at Winter Village offers hours of enjoyment right in the heart of Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa.
A novice skater's fall on the Winter Village ice skating rink brings out laughter.
The shops at Winter Village feature festive food and beverages and arts and crafts from local makers.
Festive decorations from a boutique at Tampa’s Winter Village.
The Tampa Riverwalk at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the lights, sounds and activities of the Winter Village.
New this year at Winter Village, curling is an activity some young people may find puzzling.
All donned-up for her first Christmas, ten-month-old Ella meets Santa and Mrs. Claus during a Santa Sighting at the Winter Village.
Joseph and Jennifer from Tampa seize the occasion to take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus along the Riverwalk.
People stroll through Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, enjoying the lights and holiday atmosphere.
The lighting of a 35-foot-tall LED-lighted Christmas tree and six smaller trees attracts a big crowd around the Christmas display.
Families gather on the grounds of Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to enjoy an evening of movies in the park.
The lighted splash pad adds its Christmas colors to the lights of the Christmas trees display.
Colorfully lit palm trees, the other Christmas tree in Florida!
Masthead images: Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

