Masthead images: SPIFFS International Folk Fair

Ukrainians of the The Miami Dancers show off their heritage at the Saint Petersburg International Folk Fair Society (SPIFFS) 47th annual International Folk Fair at the Albert Whitted Park on Saturday, October 22nd.
The dance club Promenade Squares participates in the International Folk Fair with their lively American square dances.
Arts and crafts from Africa were available for purchase at the African American booth. The fair offered cultural displays, tasty foods and entertainment from around the world.
Members of the Board of Directors of SPIFFS (St Petersburg International Folk Fair Society) take part in the Parade of Nations. After a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic, the fair is back in St Petersburg.
The Mexican culture was represented at the SPIFFS Parade of Nations as one of some 25 different cultures. This year’s theme was Unity, emphasizing that the United States is a nation of people from many diverse cultures.
The Taiwanese lion, followed by the Chinese dragon, entertain the crowd as they parade during the 47th annual International Folk Fair.
The Chinese dragon is proudly displayed during the Parade of Nations.
The crowd takes cell phone videos of a dance by the Tongans. The name of the culture rather than the name of the country, was used to identify the nations participating in this International Folk Fair.
Young dancers from the St Pete Folk Ensemble perform a Russian dance on stage.
Gilleoghan Irish dancers demonstrate authentic Irish culture using very skilled feet.
The Albanian culture is proudly represented on stage with one of their dances.
A member of Nihonzashi gives a demonstration of Japanese swordsmanship on stage at the 47th annual International Folk Fair in St Petersburg.
The Bulgarian folk group Sharenitsa performs at the International Folk Fair.
The Mighty Miracles Martial Arts members of all ages demonstrate their skills.
Members of the Suncoast Irish and Gaelic Heritage participate in the Parade of Nations.
Young Indian dancers perform a dance from the state of Gujarat in India during SPIFFS 47th annual International Folk Fair.
Members of Saca Weimei Dance perform a peaceful Chinese ballet at SPIFFS 47th annual International Folk Fair.
Upon invitation to join the Chinese dancers on stage, some children and adults from the audience learn a few Chinese dance moves.
From Echo of the South Pacific, a young man displays his fire handling skills on stage.
Hawaiian dancers gave a great demonstration of a traditional dance at the 47th Annual International Folk Fair in St Petersburg.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, October 25, 2022

