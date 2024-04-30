May arts roundup: Breaking Barriers at USF CAM, music and cultural festivals, new exhibitions

“Breaking Barriers: PORTRAIT” at USF Contemporary Art Museum
“Breaking Barriers: PORTRAIT,” the USF Contemporary Art Museum’s seventh annual photography exhibition featuring the work of military veterans and family members, is May 14th through 18th. An opening reception and artist talk is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 17th.
The exhibition features 66 portrait photographs from 22 veteran and family member artists. Each burgeoning photographer develops their skills through an intensive, artist-led online workshop of six weekly four-hour sessions, with separate beginning-level and advanced workshops. The instructor for this year’s group, Christian Cortes, is himself a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the USF Master of Fine Arts program.
In addition to the workshop, USF CAM Curator of Education Leslie Elsasser and Program Coordinator Amy Allison lead a museum session to help each group soak up more knowledge about art. There’s also a writing workshop to help the artists write a narrative to accompany their photographs. Some narratives are reflections on family. Others recall painful personal or combat experiences.
USF CAM collaborates with the Department of Veterans Affairs Creative Arts Therapies program to identify veterans interested in continuing to develop their skills and passion for photography through Breaking Barriers. Elsasser says Breaking Barriers is not an art therapy program but many veterans who have gone through the program say it was therapeutic for them. She says for veterans facing challenges related to war, deployment, reintegration, physical injury or emotional trauma, photography can help communicate feelings they find difficult to express in words.
“What we promise is to learn a nonverbal language, learn new skills, have a bridge between the civilian community and the veteran community and to have a document of that experience,” Elsasser says.
Provided by USF CAM.Mikko Maki's "Reflection" is part of the exhibit "Breaking Barriers: PORTRAIT" at the USF Contemporary Art Museum.
After their experience with Breaking Barriers, some veterans pursue art as a career or passion, including a former war photographer who became a professional digital photographer. The nearly two dozen artists in this year’s show include a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has been part of the program since its second year. His works in this exhibition include a self-portrait and portraits of family members. Another photographer is now pursuing a degree in graphic design at USF.
Registration is also open for Breaking Barriers’ Summer 2024 online workshop series, which focuses on still life and object photography. The deadline to register is June 25th and workshops begin July 12th.
USF CAM launched Breaking Barriers in 2018 as part of “Museum on Call,” an initiative funded through a National Endowment of the Arts grant to the University of Florida’s Art in Medicine program to develop arts programming for veterans and their family members at multiple museums in the state. When the NEA grant funding was gone, USF CAM was the only location in the state to keep its program going, Elsasser says.
A Community Arts Impact Grant from the Hillsborough Arts Council is now the main source of funding. Breaking Barriers also receives support from the Love IV Lawrence Foundation, USFCAM Art for Community Engagement (ACE) Fund Patrons and the Florida Department of State, Florida Arts & Culture.
For more information on the May exhibit and the upcoming workshop, go to Breaking Barriers.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tropical Heatwave.
Tropical Heatwave, community radio station WMNF 88.5 FM’s “eclectic music festival extravaganza,” returns to the Cuban Club in Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th.
Retro blues rockers The Record Company, female-led soul group Say She She, blues and folk singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster and punk band The Dollyrotts. Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood, world music group WAHH World Fusion Band and rock band Black Valley Moon are some of the Tampa Bay-area acts on the bill. The music runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with 16 acts performing on three stages at the historic Cuban Club. There’s a Hip Hop Lounge in the Cuban Club theater, with WMNF DJs and guest speakers discussing the influence of 50 years of hip-hop. There will also be local art and food vendors.
For more information and tickets, go to Tropical Heatwave.
OXH Gallery presents “Receptacle” at Drift in Kress Contemporary
To mark the month of Mother’s Day, OXH Gallery presents “Receptacle,” a group exhibition featuring the work of six women artists, at Drift, Tempus Projects’ independent curator’s gallery space at the Kress Contemporary in the Ybor City Historic District.
“Receptacle” features Adria Arch, Julie Gladstone, Madison Hendry, Caroline McAuliffe, Denise Treizman and Odeta Xheka, who opened OXH Gallery in January to support female and underrepresented artists. The diverse group of artists will express their own experiences with motherhood and personhood through paintings, textiles, photography, performance, installation and new media.
In a press release, Xheka says the exhibit seeks to break through the social taboos “that disallow nuanced perspectives when speaking about the complexity of motherhood, maternity, and women’s bodies in general.”
“Receptacle” runs from May 16th through July 11th. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 16th.
For more information, go to OXH Gallery.
Dana Fidler’s “Keep in Touch” at Kress Contemporary
Tampa artist Dana Fidler’s solo exhibit “Keep in Touch” is on display in the Third Floor East Gallery at Kress Contemporary from May 2nd through May 16th. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 2nd. The interactive exhibit explores “how individuals lose touch with intimacy, value and personal memory in a consumer-driven culture.”
“Keep in Touch” is one of the Tampa Bay-area art projects and exhibits funded by a microgrant from the nonprofit Gobioff Foundation. The Gobioff Foundation is accepting applications through June 1st for its next cycle of microgrant funding.
For more information, go to Kress Contemporary
and Gobioff Foundation microgrants
.
“Fly Away Home” at LAB Theater Project
“Fly Away Home,” a new play dramatizing a real incident in the life of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is at the LAB Theater Project from May 2nd to 19th.
Written by Gwendolyn Rice and directed by Katie Calahan, “Fly Away Home” is a dramatic exploration of the August 1914 day when Wright boarded a private train car after getting word that there had been a fire at his famed home, Taliesin. At the last moment, Edwin Chaney, a gossip columnist whose wife and children had left him to live with Wright at Taliesin, boards the train.
Rice says she became fascinated with the story while working as a tour guide at Taliesin.
For more information, go to LAB Theater Project shows.
Clearwater Arts Alliance's “Inspired by Nature”
The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s “Inspired by Nature” exhibition is on display at the Clearwater Main Library Gallery downtown from May 25th through August 25th.
The exhibit features nature-inspired art by Pinellas County residents.
For more information, go to Clearwater Arts Alliance.
“Our Town” at Stageworks
Stageworks Theatre’s modern reimagining of Thornton Wilder’s classic “Our Town” continues on weekends through Sunday, May 12th.
In this modern version, the Gibbs family are Haitian-Americans and the Webb family are Hispanic-Americans. The performance is primarily in English but short sections are in Spanish and Creole, with Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz and Hatian-American playwright Jeff Augustin translating the original dialogue. The production of “Our Town” is part of Stageworks’ Hispanic Initiative highlighting the contributions of Hispanic authors and playwrights.
For more information, go to Stageworks Theatre Our Town.
FMoPA events
“Through Their Lens: A Journey of Self Exploration,” an exhibition featuring work from Hillel Academy’s first student photography contest, is on display at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in the Ybor Kress Building from May 22nd through June 16.
The exhibition features photographs by Tampa Bay area students in grades six through 12. Hillel launched the student photography content in memory of Jacob Ari Kamis, a former Hillel student and avid photographer who died in 2022.
For more information, go to Through Their Lens.
This month, FMoPA also offers a cellphone photography class that will cover the tools needed to capture images that tell compelling stories. The class covers lighting techniques, composition, editing techniques, how to navigate different camera modes, techniques to refine focus and how to master framing. The cellphone photography class is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 22nd.
For more information, including cost and registration, go to Phone Photography Class.
On May 29th, FMoPA offers Digital Photography 101, a two-hour workshop designed to teach beginners the basics of digital photography. The class covers how to choose the right shutter speed, aperture and ISO for photographs, when to change white balance settings and how to get photos in focus.
For more information, including cost and registration, go to Digital Photography 101.
Uptown Music & Arts Festival
The fourth annual Uptown Music & Arts Festival is May 25th and 26th at Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.
The music acts taking the stage on day one are DW3, Jose Valentino and Charlton Singleton, Kayla Waters, Rob Zinn and Andrew Neu and the Tim George Band.
Day two performers are Eric Darius, Alex Harris, Adam Hawley and Paula Atherton.
There is also an art pavilion with work on display and for sale.
For more information, go to Uptown Music & Arts Festival
TIA, Fairgrounds St. Pete collaborate on iBOMS installation
Tampa International Airport has a co-pilot on board for the latest addition to the airport’s public art program.
TIA and Fairgrounds St. Pete have collaborated to bring “Joy For All,” a temporary art installation featuring St. Pete-based artist Jabari Reed, aka iBOMS, to the airport through September.
The temporary installation of TIA will give travelers a taste of what they can see at the permanent “Joy For All” iBOMS installation now open at Fairgrounds St. Pete.
For this diorama-style installation, IBOMS drew inspiration from the fun-loving andTampa International Airport and Fairgrounds St. Pete have collaborated on "Joy For All," a temporary installation at the airport that features the work of St. Pete artist iBOMS and gives a sample of the permanent installation at Fairgrounds.
adventurous immersive art museum, especially its mission statement, “Art for All, Play for All, Joy for All," and its FLORIDARAMA room. The artwork features rubber ducks and some signature iBOMS characters.
“His installation at Fairgrounds St. Pete is humorous, playful and, of course, inspired by all things Florida,” a press release says. “Housed in a secret passageway, it will incorporate glowing and iridescent paintings featuring Florida native species, a well-known iBOMS character, a sparkling ‘Grillz Garden’ and wordplay.”
For more information, go to Fairgrounds St Pete
and TIA public art
.
Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist Exhibition
Creative Pinellas’ 2024 Emerging Artist Exhibition runs from May 9th through July 21st.
This year’s exhibit features the work of the 10 artists who received Emerging Artist grants this year: Kaitlin Crockett, Vanessa Cunto, Thomas Sayers Ellis, Fran Failla, Tyler Gillespie, Antonia Lewandowski, David McCauley, Harriet Monzon-Aguirre, Gaby Rosa and Luci Westphal.
The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on May 9th. Several artist talks featuring artists with work in the exhibition are scheduled from May 18th through June 1st.
For more information, go to Emerging Artist Exhibition.
New Tampa Performing Arts Center events
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th, the New Tampa Performing Arts Center celebrates Cinco De Mayo with “South of the Border: The Ultimate Tijuana Brass Tribute.”
The concerts feature the music of ’60s band Herb Albert & The Tijuana Brass, famous for its blend of Latin, jazz and pop. South of the Border meticulously recreates the original band’s arrangements with eight experienced musicians and vocalists. Tickets are $13 for a theater seat and $15 for a table seat.
For more information and tickets, go to New Tampa Performing Arts Center tickets.
At 8 p.m. Friday, May 10th, the Tampa Bay Symphony performs “A British Fantasia.” The performance includes “Pomp and Circumstance” No. 1 by Edward Elgar, “Concerto for Bassoon, Strings and Percussion” by Gordon Jacob, and Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”
For tickets, go to Tampa Bay Symphony.
Cuban Sandwich Festival
The 13th annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Ybor City’s Centennial Park from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th.
Husband and wife Victor Padilla and Jolie Gonzalez-Padilla launched the festival in 2012 to celebrate Ybor’s famed Cuban sandwich and culture. The day includes food vendors, live entertainment, a Cuban sandwich contest and Cuban sandwich-inspired art.
For more information, go to Cuban Sandiwch Festival
.
Tampa Museum of Art showcases antiquities collection
“Joseph Veach Noble: Through the Eye of a Collector” at the Tampa Museum of Art features 85 pieces from the museum’s permanent collection of ancient Roman and Greek art.
A renovation project that added gallery space allowed the museum to put the additional pieces on display. Add the new exhibition to the more than 500 pieces that were already on display and this the largest proportion of the permanent antiquities collection on display at one time.
The Tampa Museum of Art acquired 175 pieces from Noble’s collection in 1986. They became the cornerstone of the museum’s renowned antiquities collection. The current exhibition is also the first dedicated display of Noble’s collection of Greek and Italian vases since the inaugural exhibition in 1986.
“Joseph Veach Noble: Through the Eye of a Collector” is on display through February 19, 2026.
For more information, go to Joseph Veach Noble Through the Eyes of a Collector
.