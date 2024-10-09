Milton preparation updates: More shelter openings, bridge closures

Tampa has extended free parking in city-owned garages to protect vehicles during Hurricane Milton through noon Friday. City of Tampa
Pinellas and Hillsborough counties both opened additional shelters Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Pinellas opened general population shelters at Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Rd.; New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th
St. N., St. Petersburg; and Fairmount Park Elementary School, 575 41st
St. S., St. Petersburg.
Hillsborough opened Mulrennan Middle School, 4215 Durant Rd., Valrico; Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, 3719 N. 17th St., Tampa; and Collins PK-8 School, 12424 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview.
Officials are also closing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Gandy Bridge.
The City of Tampa has extended free parking at all city-owned public garages through midday Friday.
“Residents, particularly those with electric vehicles, are urged to move their cars to higher ground,” a city press release says. “During Hurricane Helene, at least two house fires were caused by electric vehicle batteries that came in contact with floodwater. As downtown garages reach capacity, the Ybor city-owned garages have plenty of open space.”
