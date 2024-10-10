Milton recovery: Bridges reopen, evacuation orders begin to lift

In St. Petersburg, Milton toppled a construction crane at The Residences at 400 Central, the city’s tallest building, and ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field. St. Petersburg Police Facebook
Milton hit areas of St. Pete with 101 mph wind gusts and ripped a large section of the roof off Tropicana Field. St. Petersburg Police Facebook
Milton hit areas of St. Pete with 101 mph wind gusts and ripped a large section of the roof off Tropicana Field. City of St. Petersburg Facebook
The City of Tampa has travel restrictions in place for areas of the city that took a significant hit from Hurricane Milton City of Tampa
Tampa has extended free parking in city-owned garages to protect vehicles during Hurricane Milton through noon Friday. City of Tampa
The day after Hurricane Milton hammered the Bay Area with powerful winds and torrential rains, bridges are reopening and evacuation orders are being lifted.
The bridges to Pinellas County’s barrier islands, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Gandy Bridge have reopened to traffic. Pinellas County has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for zones A, B, C and mobile homes. Still, officials across the region are asking residents to stay off the roads if possible to avoid downed power lines, downed trees and debris, power outages at traffic lights and other hazards.
The City of Tampa has created a webpage
with details on travel restrictions, road closures and areas cleared for residents to return.
Making landfall at Siesta Key, Milton battered the Bay Area with high winds and downpours. The hurricane hit parts of St. Pete with 101 mph wind gusts and 18 inches of rain. Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field and toppled a construction crane at The Residences at 400 Central, the city’s tallest building at 515 feet. The city reports “extreme” localized flooding between 22nd Avenue and 58th Street North and Central Avenue and 58th Street North.
There are widespread power outages across the Tampa Bay region. As of late Thursday morning, St. Petersburg is currently under a boil water notice while crews work to pressurize the potable water system.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Chris Curry has been a writer for the 83 Degrees Media team since 2017. Chris also served as the development editor for a time before assuming the role of managing editor in May 2022.
Chris lives in Clearwater. His professional career includes more than 15 years as a newspaper reporter, primarily in Ocala and Gainesville, before moving back home to the Tampa Bay Area. He enjoys the local music scene, the warm winters and Tampa Bay's abundance of outdoor festivals and events. When he's not working or spending time with family, he can frequently be found hoofing the trails at one of Pinellas County's nature parks.