Milton recovery: Bridges reopen, evacuation orders begin to lift

The day after Hurricane Milton hammered the Bay Area with powerful winds and torrential rains, bridges are reopening and evacuation orders are being lifted.The bridges to Pinellas County’s barrier islands, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Gandy Bridge have reopened to traffic. Pinellas County has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for zones A, B, C and mobile homes. Still, officials across the region are asking residents to stay off the roads if possible to avoid downed power lines, downed trees and debris, power outages at traffic lights and other hazards.The City of Tampa has created a webpage with details on travel restrictions, road closures and areas cleared for residents to return.Making landfall at Siesta Key, Milton battered the Bay Area with high winds and downpours. The hurricane hit parts of St. Pete with 101 mph wind gusts and 18 inches of rain. Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field and toppled a construction crane at The Residences at 400 Central, the city’s tallest building at 515 feet. The city reports “extreme” localized flooding between 22nd Avenue and 58th Street North and Central Avenue and 58th Street North.There are widespread power outages across the Tampa Bay region. As of late Thursday morning, St. Petersburg is currently under a boil water notice while crews work to pressurize the potable water system.