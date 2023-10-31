November arts roundup: Exhibtions, concerts, theater, ballet and more

November arts roundup: Exhibitions, theater shows, concerts, immersive holiday experiences and much more
Art enthusiasts, November is filled with a vibrant array of art exhibitions throughout Tampa Bay. Explore Tampa Bay’s art scene with our monthly guide to art galleries, exhibitions and performances featuring talented local creatives and internationally renowned artists.
Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art Exhibitions
At St. Petersburg College’s Tarpon Springs campus, the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art’s season of exhibitions highlights the intersection of education and the arts.
"Primavera," by Kevin Grass, is part of the “2023 SPC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition,” which is on display at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art through December 17th.
The “2023 SPC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition,” which is on display until December 17th, showcases the artistic creations of SPC’s talented Fine Arts and Humanities faculty and celebrates SPC and Leepa-Rattner’s legacy of education and collaboration. The exhibition features 37 pieces in media such as painting, ceramics, mixed media, drawing, illustration and more.
Leepa-Rattner is also showcasing 18 captivating new artworks created by globally acclaimed artists, including printmaker and educator Donald Saff’s hand-colored etchings in “The Space Between: Donald Saff, The Constellation Series” and contemporary artist Robert Rauschenberg’s two-color photographs in “NEW ACQUISITIONS: Robert Rauschenberg, the China Series,” which are on display through December 17th.
The rich experiences and work of Hispanic artists are showcased in “The Hurricane Within: Vibrancy and Resilience of Hispanic Heritage,”
on view through December 17th. The profound influence of Hispanic arts and culture are honored through eight artworks in printmaking and photography by Afredo Echazarreta, Pedro Gonzalez, Tomas Marias, Robert Juarez andAlfredo Sosabravo,
“Visual Metaphors: Pinellas County Schools High School Exhibition” celebrates the next generation of talented artists. On display through December 1st, the exhibition features more than 50 artworks created by local high school students in grades 9 through 12.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16th, Leepa-Rattner and SPC will celebrate International Education Week with an event featuring performance art, demonstrations, music and more with visiting Japanese artists Scara Abe and Koho.
For more information, go to Leepa Rattner exhibitions.
The Heirs of Pretending
Experience the world of theater like never before as the LAB Theater Project presents the premiere of “The Heirs of Pretending” by playwright Jared Eberlein. The LAB Theater Project presents “The Heirs of Pretending” from November 2nd to 19th in Ybor City.
This charming and bittersweet comedy explores the story of veteran actor Burton Quinn and his poignant relationship with his father as Burton finally makes his comeback in a Broadway musical. The story dives into legacy, love and life’s unexpected twists that come with the realities of age, family, rivalry and the essence of theater. Catch “The Heirs of Pretending”
from November 2nd to the 19th in Ybor City.
For more information, go to LAB Theater Project
.
Tampa City Ballet “Interstices - A Break in Continuity”
The Tampa City Ballet presents “Interstices - A Break in Continuity” on November 3rd and 4th at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City.
The performance is staged across four floors of the Cuban Club and carries the audience back to the sophisticated, seductive Ybor City of the 1930s. Featuring more than 50 dancers and musicians, “Interstices” is an interactive production, with performers engaging the audience and blurring the line between performer and spectator. The production is inspired by the 1897 memoir “Tampa - Impressions of an Emigrant,” by Wenceslao Galvez y Delmonte and translated by Noel M. Smith.
For more information and tickets, go to Interstices
.
The Florida Orchestra River Tower Pops in the Park
Mark your calendars for a magical evening at The Florida Orchestra’s River Tower Pops in the Park concert on November 5th at 6:30 p.m.
The Florida Orchestra’s River Tower Pops in the Park concert is on November 5th at 6:30 p.m
Dine at local food trucks and enjoy a free concert under the starry sky for a musical journey featuring movie melodies, Broadway show tunes, and timeless classical songs. The program for the concert at Tampa’s River Tower Park includes music from the soundtracks of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Superman” and “Pirates of the Caribbean;” works by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Johann Straus II and John Philip Sousa; and more.
If you go, please bring non-perishable goods for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive.
For more information, go Florida Orchestra Pops in the Park
.
A Decade At The Table
Step into the world of artistic expression as Creatives Artists Collective proudly celebrates its 10th Anniversary with “A Decade At The Table.”
The exhibition runs from November 8th to 11th on the second floor of the Ybor Kress Building and features the work of 16 women artists. “A Decade At The Table” showcases women's perspectives of identity, language, memory and relationships through media such as drawing, painting, photography, poetry, mixed media, dance, choreography and sculpture.
There is an opening reception on Thursday, November 9th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The closing reception is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th, and features an artist talk and a performance with poetry and dance.
For more information, contact Jenny Carey at [email protected].
Decade of Change: Florida in the 1920s
Step back in time to the roaring 1920s with the Tampa Bay History Center’s “Decade of Change: Florida in the 1920s.
The exhibit captures the essence of the 20s, a time filled with the rhythms of jazz, prohibited booze, the Christian religious revival movement and Florida’s Jim Crow system. Explore fashion, music, social movements, architectural trends and political developments during this transformative decade. “Decade of Change: Florida in the 1920s” runs from November 4th to July 14th, 2024.
For more information, go to Decade of Change.
Arts Annual’s THE PARTY
Join Creative Pinellas for an evening filled with live performances from musicians like Siobhan Monique and The Negro Ninjaz, art exhibits, and activities at Arts Annual’s THE PARTY on November 9th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas.
THE PARTY is Creative Pinellas’ sole fundraiser for the year, and every contribution directly supports artist and cultural organization grants, as well as student summer camp grants.
For more information, go to THE PARTY.
"The Nature of Art" at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg
With a vast and diverse collection spanning 5,000 years of human creativity, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg takes you on an exploration of art through its exhibition “The Nature of Art.”
“The Nature of Art” explores how humans express themselves, their surroundings, and their connection to nature through art. The exhibit brings together the museum’s special exhibition galleries in the Hough Wing with the MFA Collection galleries in the Volk Wing for the first time. “The Nature of Art” is on display until April 14, 2024. "Lake George, Florida," by Henry Koehler is part of "The Nature of Art" at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.
As a special event in conjunction with “The Nature of Art,” the MFA’s popular Art on Film series features a screening of the award-winning documentary "WASTE LAND" on Thursday, November 2nd.
“Co-directed by João Jardim and Karen Harley, WASTE LAND is set on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro at Jardim Gramacho, the world’s largest landfill, where men and women sift through garbage for a living,” a description on the MFA website says. “Artist Vik Muniz produces portraits of the workers and learns about their lives.”
"WASTE LAND" screens from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 2nd.
For more information, go to The Nature of Art
and Art on Film WASTE LAND
.
Powerstories Theatre’s Alabama Story
Powerstories Theatre launches its upcoming season at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in January with a presentation of Kenneth Jones’ “Alabama Story,” which captures the spirit of the turbulent era of censorship and book banning during the Civil Rights movement in 1950s Alabama.
In the lead-up to the production, Powerstories is inviting artists to create and submit artwork that captures this historical time for a chance to have artwork submissions proudly showcased on its website and in the “Alabama Story” playbill at the Straz Center. The deadline is November 15th. Powerstories will select 12 artists that best select the theme of “Alabama Story.”
Help spread the word about “Alabama Story” and view art submissions on social media using the hashtag #AlabamaStoryUnbanned.
For more information, go to Powerstories
.
Native America: In Translation
Embark on an artistic journey at "Native America: In Translation," an
exhibit featuring nine Indigenous artists who use their art to confront complex questions about identity, heritage, land rights and the legacies of colonialism.
"Native America: In Translation" is on display until December 1st at the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum.
For more information, go to Native America: In Translation.