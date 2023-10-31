November arts roundup: Exhibtions, concerts, theater, ballet and more

Powerstories Theatre is seeking submissions of artwork that capture the theme of its first production of 2024, "Alabama Story." Courtesy Powerstories Theatre

The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg's popular Art on Film series features "WASTE LAND" on November 2nd as a special event in conjunction with "The Nature of Art" exhibit. Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

"Lake George, Florida," by Henry Koehler is part of "The Nature of Art" at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

The Florida Orchestra’s River Tower Pops in the Park concert is on November 5th at 6:30 p.m Courtesy The Florida Orchestra

The Tampa City Ballet presents “Interstices - A Break in Continuity” on November 3rd and 4th at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City. Courtesy Tampa City Ballet

The LAB Theater Project presents “The Heirs of Pretending” from November 2nd to 19th in Ybor City. Courtesy of Kapplan Bryant.

"Primavera," by Kevin Grass, is part of the “2023 SPC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition,” which is on display at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art through December 17th. Courtesy Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art

This season at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art on St. Pete College's Tarpon Springs campus features exhibits that spotlight the intersection of education and art. Courtesy Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art.

