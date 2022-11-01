November arts roundup: So much to do across Tampa Bay

Moving Current Dance Collective celebrates 25 years
Tampa's Moving Current Dance Collective celebrates twenty-five years with an evening of exciting dance on November 5th and 6th at the Mainstage Theater, Hillsborough Community College Ybor City Campus.
The concert features highlights of the 2022-23 NewGrounds Dance Film Collection and dances by some of Tampa’s best choreographers and performers. Artists include films by Christian Alsan, Dionne and Andy Noble, Tiffany Rhynard, Holly Wilder; and dances choreographed by Erin Cardinal and Brian Fidalgo II, Cindy Hennessy, and Jeanne Travers and Elsa Valbuena.
"Elsa Valbuena, Erin Cardinal and I created Moving Current Dance Collective in 1997,” says Moving Current Director Cindy Hennessy. “Our vision was to create opportunities to bring local, national, and international artists together to create and present contemporary dance in the area. We wanted to do serious work here, where we lived, to support local dancers and choreographers, as well as share our passion for dance with our community. Moving Current has continued to teach and perform, offering programs that support all levels, ages, and abilities of dance students, performers, and choreographers. I cannot tell you how satisfying it is for me to reunite the three founding members in the first performance of our 25th season. The journey has come full circle."
For more information go to Moving Current Dance Collective.
SoHo Artwalk
The inaugural SoHo Artwalk is Saturday, November 5th. More than 40 artists will take over more than 20 restaurants and bars for the event.
"This event is a catalyst for Tampa in growing the art scene,” says Tyler Sirota, who founded the event and the TT Art Collective. “It is proof that the businesses of Tampa support the art community and of the mutual benefits of supporting local. Art has the ability to enhance the quality of life for a community. Vice versa, the community has the ability to enhance the quality of life for the artists. It makes sense to embrace each other."
There will be art on display and family-friendly activities, including face painting, caricature drawing, live painting, live dance performance, custom poetry by Typewrite and roaming poets from GrowHouse Tampa.
“It’s always an honor when poetry is included in events like these,” says GrowHouse Tampa co-founder Dennis Amadeus. “It’s such an organic art form from the people for the people. GrowHouse poets are always excited to connect.”
GrowHouse also offers a free poetry workshop the first Monday of the month at The Backroom Tampa; a Haikus and Art Brunch every third Sunday afternoon at Haiku in Downtown Tampa; and the Gab & Jab Poetry Slam at Signature Punch on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information go to GrowHouse Tampa.
Naniobolo 4th Annual African Dance and Drum Conference in Tampa
Tampa’s fourth annual African Dance and Drum Conference is a collaboration between Yaye Fall Cultural Arts, Kuumba West African Drummers and Dancers and SHAE Movement African Arts.
This year’s program features Guinea Dance (Mouminatou), Sabar (Babacar M'Baye), Kutiro (Mama Tacko), Ivory Coast (Barakissa), Dundun dance (Amo Soumah) and more. The conference concert on the evening of Saturday, November 5th features guest dance companies, conference master teachers and musicians and a special tribute performance to Mama Kadiatou.
For more information go to African Dance and Drum Conference.
Matthew Mazzotta Artist’s Lecture - “The Architecture of Social Space: Creating Places of Critique Within the Places We Live”
Artist Matthew Mazzotta’s lecture “The Architecture of Social Space: Creating Places of Critique Within the Places We Live” is 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, November 7th at USF St. Petersburg’s Lynn Pippenger Hall. Presented by GENERATOR: USF Contemporary Art Museum, the event is free and open to the public.
"Matthew Mazzotta works at the intersection of art, activism and urbanism, focusing on the power of the built environment to shape our relationships and experiences," a USF press release says. "During his presentation, Mazzotta will expand on how his community-specific public projects integrate new forms of civic participation and social engagement into the built environment and reveal how the spaces we travel through and spend our time living within have the potential to become distinct sites for meaningful exchange. His artist’s talk will also provide insight into his process of community listening to engage people from a range of backgrounds in dialogue to create new models of living that contribute to local culture beyond the economic realm."
Mazzotta’s projects have been internationally recognized. His most recent site-specific public art commission, a larger-than-life flamingo, titled “HOME,” has already established an iconic and memorable presence in the Main Terminal of the Tampa International Airport.
His lecture at USF brings together an artist and an arts program that understand the impact of public art.
“Significant and carefully selected public art with the guidance of art experts can contribute to the cultural infrastructure of a city or place,” says Margaret Miller, director of the Institute for Research in Art - USF Contemporary Art Museum and the USF Graphicstudio. "The Tampa International Airport has developed a dynamic collection that offers the community and visitors unique experiences and adds distinction and prestige to the Tampa Bay region.”
Since 1979, USF has built a public art collection with funds from the Art in State Buildings Program that requires up to .5% of the construction appropriation to be set aside to acquire art. USF’s campuses in Tampa, St Petersburg and Sarasota have commissioned leading international artists to create public art that animates the interjacent spaces between buildings and the gathering spaces within buildings. The public art collection and selection process is managed by the USF Contemporary Art Museum, with Miller serving as director and Sarah Howard as the curator of public art.
For more information go to The Architecture of Social Space
and USF Public Art Program
.
Creative Pinellas “Arts Annual 2022: Navigating the Arts”
Creative Pinellas’ “
Arts Annual 2022: Navigating the Arts” opens on Thursday, November 10th to kick off a three-day celebration. The exhibition runs through December 31st.
Now in its fifth year, the Arts Annual 2022 starts with “The Party” on Thursday, November 10th at The Gallery inside the Creative Pinellas campus in Largo. Friday, November 11th features artist tours and talks and concludes with music and performances on Saturday, November 12th by artists in music, theater, and dance for performances. Artists include Javier T. Dones, Bill Leavengood, David Manson, Suzanne Pomerantzeff and Tom Sivak.
The Arts Annual 2022 Exhibition Artists are: Anna Ayres, Elizabeth Barenis, Nathan Beard, Christina Bertsos, Saumitra Chandratreya, Nerverne Covington, Javier T. Dones, John Gascot, Jim Gigurtsis, Jason Hackenwerth, Steph Hargrove, Kenny Jensen, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Cecilia Lueza, Cora Marshall, Mark Mitchell, Gianna Pergamo, Babs Reingold, Carol Mickett & Robert Stackhouse, Xina Scuderi, Emily Stehle, Judy Vienneau and Angela Warren.
For more information go to Arts Annual 2022: Navigating the Arts.
Stageworks “A Doll’s House Part 2”
Stageworks Theater welcomes the Tampa Repertory Theatre into their space for their production of “A Doll's House Part 2.”
Lucas Hnath’s biting sequel is set 15 years after the controversial ending of the original play by Henrik Ibsen and was nominated for a slew of Tony Awards. The Tampa Repertory Theatre presentation is directed by Stephanie Gularte and stars Stagework’s Producing Artistic Director, Karla Hartley. It runs from November 3rd to 20th.
For more information go to A Doll’s House Part 2.”
“Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection” at Tampa Museum of Art
On Thursday, November 10, the exhibition “Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection” opens to the public at the Tampa Museum of Art.
The exhibition uses contemporary art to explore conflicts and contradictions of contemporary society, as well as analyze historical events and reframe them within the present.
For more information go to Time for Change
French Film series continues at University of Tampa
The French film series Albertine Cinémathèque continues through November 14th at the University of Tampa. The series is part of a program to support French cinema at U.S. colleges and universities.
At UT, the series is sponsored by the Department of Film, Animation and New Media (FMX) and the Department of Language and Linguistics.
The remaining shows include:
"Gagarine" at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3rd. The narrative/documentary hybrid film shows Yuri fighting to save his hometown from demolition.
"France" at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9th. France is about a celebrity journalist (Léa Seydoux) juggling her busy career and personal life, who has her life overturned by a freak car accident.
"Lingui, The Sacred Bonds" at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14th. By master African filmmaker Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, the film is about Amina and her daughter Maria seeking an abortion in a country where it is legally and morally condemned.
The screenings are in the Charlene A. Gordon Theater in the Ferman Center for the Arts. Free admission but seats must be reserved.
For more information go to UT Fall Semester Film Series
Straz Center Arts Legacy Remix
The next edition of the Straz Center's Arts Legacy Remix program, "Selebrayson Ayisyen (Haitian Celebration) – A Day to Remember," is 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Riverwalk Stage Friday, November 18th.
The free event uses music, spiritual dance and visual arts to reflect on the importance of the Battle of Vertieres, a landmark battle in which Haiti fought to gain its independence.
For more information go to Arts Legacy Remix.
The Factory, St. Pete: Mushroom Jazz in the Garden with Mark Farina
The Factory, St. Pete's monthly DJ series and dance party features the psychedelic sounds of Mushroom Jazz creator Mark Farina and promotional crew Sunshine City Disco in residence.
"November's edition is an evening into night party in The Garden," an event description says. "Explore The Factory grounds, a creative arts destination in St. Pete, and take in the work of over 25 studio artists."
The September–December DJ Series features curated programming that aims to celebrate promotional groups and their resident DJs. Farina "has solidified himself in the world of Dance Music as a trailblazing DJ, Producer, tastemaker and bona fide House Music icon," an event description says.
"In the 90s, Mark pushed musical boundaries and blended hip hop with downtempo grooves to create an entirely new genre, 'Mushroom Jazz,'" the event announcement adds. This month's event is November 25th.
For more information go to The Factory St. Pete.
Also at The Factory, St. Pete- Jazz Thursdays
The Factory, St. Pete also presents Jazz Thursdays in The Future Cafe (Building 5) every Thursday evening. Each week features jazz by Henry Ashwood Jr. & The Ashwood Jazz Project.
The Jazz Project features talented jazz musicians playing as a trio or solo each week. Featured guests include Madden Cooper on bass, Edward Guion on keys and Henry Ashwood Jr. on alto/soprano sax.
For more information go to Jazz Thursdays.
“Reunion: A Group Exhibition of Atlanta's Mattress Factory Artists” at Michael Murphy Gallery
"Reunion: A Group Exhibition of Atlanta's Mattress Factory Artists" runs from November 2nd to November 25th at Michael Murphy Gallery in Tampa.
“'Reunion' brings together former Mattress Factory artists David Goetze, Jeff Lange, Luis Garcia Nerey, Anke Schofield and Hal Schwarze in a group exhibition celebrating artistic friendship," an event description says. "Stunning new artwork from the peak of these artists’ decades-long careers mingles with fascinating insights into the historic Mattress Factory scene."
"Twenty years ago, the hottest of Atlanta’s art scene found a home in the unlikeliest of places: a dilapidated 1930s mattress factory," the description says. "A vibrant community of artist studios, Friday night art critiques, and creative collaboration, the Mattress Factory has faded into legend – but, through luck or fate, five of its artists have found a new home at Michael Murphy Gallery."
Meet the artists and hear their stories at the exhibition’s opening reception on Friday, November 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
For more information go to Michael Murphy Gallery
The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement, St. Petersburg
"Arthur Wesley Dow: His Beloved Ipswich.”
The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement presents a collection of Arthur Wesley Dow’s eclectic artwork from the Two Red Roses Foundation. “Arthur Wesley Dow: His Beloved Ipswich” features over 60 works including color woodblocks, paintings and original cyanotypes from the rare Ipswich Days album.
"A revered painter, printmaker, photographer, and educator, Dow studied in Paris and taught extensively from the 1880s through the 1910s,” an event description reads. “As an art educator, Dow’s ideas on art were centered on the democratic nature of artistic expression, that art should be part of everyday life and not just enjoyed by the few. His 1899 book 'Composition: A series of Exercises in Art Structure for the Use of Students and Teachers,' teaches students to create harmonious works of art through the elements of the composition, such as line, balance, and color. Dow’s many students include photographer Alvin Langdon Coburn, painter Georgia O’Keefe, and the Overbeck sisters, whose works in pottery you can see on MAACM’s fourth floor. Dow’s Composition is still taught today using his theories of space and design, and his legacy ripples through artistic expression through the 19th and 20th centuries."
The exhibition runs through January 15th, 2023.
For more information go to Arthur Wesley Dow: His Beloved Ipswich