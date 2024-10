Reeling from Helene, Tampa Bay braces for Milton

Burnett Middle School (pet friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584

Durant High School (pet friendly), 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City, FL 33567

Middleton High School (pet friendly), 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610

Shields Middle School (pet friendly), 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

Sickles High School (pet friendly), 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33626

General population, no pet shelter:

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa, FL 33617

Special needs, pet friendly shelters:

Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly), 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610

Sumner High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview, FL 33579

Strawberry Crest High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover, FL 33527

Largo High School (general population and pet friendly), 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo

Gibbs High School (general population and pet friendly), 850 34 th St. S. St. Petersburg

St. S. St. Petersburg Palm Harbor University High School (general population and pet friendly),1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor

Dunedin Highland Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin

Oak Grove Middle School (special needs), 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater

Fort Brooke Garage: 107 N. Franklin St.

Twiggs Street Garage: 901 E. Twiggs St.

Centro Ybor Garage: 1500 E. 5th Ave.

Palm Fernando Garage: 2010 N. 13th St.

Pam Iorio Garage: 301 Channelside Dr.

Whiting Garage: 118 S. Florida Ave.

Tampa Convention Center Garage: 141 E. Brorein St.

William F Poe Garage: 802 N. Ashley Dr.