September arts: New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival, Free Museum Day in St. Pete, more

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival returns this month, with an added evening of performances and a Steinway grand piano.
The 20,000-square-foot venue and 354-seat theater opened in March 2023, culminating a two-decade-plus effort to bring a performing arts center to suburban New Tampa. Last September’s inaugural fall festival was the center’s headlining debut and big community introduction.
“We had really strong attendance,” says Keith Arsenault, manager of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. “Last year was kind of a shot in the dark. We didn’t really know what kind of turnout we’d get for something like this. We were so new. It was free. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We were really blown away by the attendance and we hope we are again this year.”
This year, the free festival runs from September 12th to 15th, adding a fourth day of shows and an expanded lineup.
“We’ve expanded it to a fourth night to have more prime-time performance slots,” Arsenault says. “We were very international before but we’re even more international now. We have Kuumba Dancers and Drummers of Africa. We have Wattaka (Choral), a Venezuelan vocal ensemble. We have Rudram, the Indian dance company. We have Anna Dance project, which is traditional Chinese.”
There are mainstays like the New Tampa Players, the Tampa Brass Band and Opera Tampa. Dance performances include the Tampa City Ballet’s “Don Quixote,” ATLAS Modern Ballet and Jansen Dance Project. Powerstories Theatre, Countdown Improv, Outcast Theatre and the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival are part of the stage lineup.
The Freedom High School Patriot Players and Wharton High School Theatre collaborate on “Jukebox Jam.” Student musical performances include Freedom High’s chorus, Wharton High music and the Hillsborough Community College Music Department. The Cypress Creek Jazz Band plays and there are lobby performances throughout the festival by the Tampa Brass Band quartet, the Nikolov West Piano Studio, USF Music, Aline Giampietro Trifonov and other artists. There will be performances featuring the new Steinway Model D concert grand piano that the center unveiled in April.
Arsenault says while the Saturday performances and programs are not exclusively for youth and kids, the morning and afternoon have “activities and shows aimed at a younger audience.” Those include a 10 a.m. screening of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” and a return of one of the big hits from last year’s festival, the instrument Courtesy New Tampa Performing Arts CenterThe Florida Orchestra and new partner Gasparilla Music Festival present a musical instrument petting zoo at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival.
petting zoo. Last year, The Florida Orchestra set up musical instruments for kids to touch and play. This year, the Gasparilla Music Festival partners with The Florida Orchestra on the instrument petting zoo. There will also be arts and crafts activities and the public library's mobile literacy unit
“It’s all free by the way, don’t forget that,” Arsenault says.
The festival runs from Thursday, September 12th through Sunday, September 15th at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Rd.
For specific performance times, go to NTPAC Fall Festival schedule.
More at New Tampa Performing Arts Center
The fall festival is just one weekend in a jam-packed month at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.
From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st, Powerstories Theatre marks Suicide Prevention Month with a staged reading of playwright Stan Zimmerman’s “Right Before I Go.” Zimmerman narrates the play and a group of Tampa Bay celebrities and community leaders serve as featured readers. The event is a fundraiser for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
The last weekend in September features a four-day stretch of great music.
From 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th, The Florida Orchestra Soundwaves Chamber Series presents Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.1, along with Ayanna Witter-Johnson’s “Blush for Chamber Orchestra” and Mason Bates’ “The Rise of Exotic Computing.”
On Friday, September 27th, the performing arts center’s Steinway Piano Series features the Roam Duo, pianist Ghadeer Abaido and USF’s Steinway Artist Svetozar Ivanov, performing on the Steinway Model D concert grand. That show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, the James Suggs Quintet opens the Tampa Jazz Club’s New Tampa Jazz Nights Series with a Miles Davis tribute.
Tampa Bay-based trumpeter Suggs has led multiple Davis tribute concerts, including a sold-out August show at the Palladium in St. Petersburg.
”It’s the real deal,” Arsenault says. “I’ve actually done this concert with James SuggsCourtesy New Tampa Performing Arts CenterThe James Suggs Quintet performs a Miles Davis tribute on Saturday, September 28th at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.
before elsewhere. It’s a brilliant, brilliant concert. He’s the best in the area. When he moved here about seven or eight years ago it was a real shot in the arm to our jazz community.”
The weekend-long cavalcade of music finishes on the afternoon of Sunday, September 29th with a New Tampa Unplugged series concert by The Lint Rollers. The core trio of guitarist Joey Donovan, drummer Mike Cusumano and bassist George are usually joined by a rotating group of guest singers and musicians affectionately known as the Rolling Lint Revue.
The New Tampa show will feature Woodstock-era music of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, though the band won’t adhere to any rules or follow a formula, the performing arts center declares on its website. You might hear some Ramones, Lovin’ Spoonful, Jimi Hendrix or Alejandro Escovedo. The show runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and tickets, go to New Tampa Performing Arts Center events
Arts Alive! Free Museum Day in St. Pete
St. Pete’s annual Arts Alive! Free Museum Day is Saturday, September 21st.
Participating museums include The Dali, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, Imagine Museum, The James Museum, the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, the St. Petersburg Museum of History and the Museum of Motherhood.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the City of St Petersburg and participating museums and cultural organizations model the annual Arts Alive! event on the Smithsonian’s Free Museum Day.
For more details and the rules and guidelines for each participating museum, go to Arts Alive!
Kitchen Table Literary Arts 10th anniversary
Kitchen Table Literary Arts celebrates its 10th anniversary on Sunday September 8th with “The Choice is Yours,” a storytelling event and fundraiser. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City and features spoken word artist Slam Anderson; author, poet and multimedia storyteller Tenea D. Johnson; poet and author Gloria Muñoz; and music by DJ Afro Blanco.
For more information, go to Kitchen Table Literary Arts
Tampa City Ballet Dance Now festival
Tampa City Ballet’s second annual Dance Now festival is 6 p.m. Saturday, September 28th at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa. The free event celebrates the region’s diversity of dance styles and showcases Tampa Bay dance organizations, choreographers and dancers.
This year’s lineup features Disfunktionals Tampa, Tampa City Ballet ERA program, USF School of Theatre and Dance BFA graduate Katie Kunselman, CreeAtive Native American dancers and educators, Tampa Qipao dance group, the University of South Florida, Hillsborough Community College, Rudram Dance Company, Scariff Irish Dance Tampa, Sunshine Dance Group, The Florida Center for Capoeira, Tampa Bay Flamenco Dance Company and Myles Thoroughgood.
For more information, go to Dance Now.
“The Uncommon Couture” at Clearwater Main Library
“The Uncommon Couture,” a solo exhibit featuring the wearable art creations of fashion designer, artist and Clearwater City Council member Lina Teixeira, is at the Clearwater Main Library gallery from September 3rd through September 21st. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 3rd at the Main Library, Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
“Layered Narratives” at Florida CraftArt
“Layered Narratives,” an exhibition featuring collage work by multiple artists, is at FloridaCraftArt in St. Petersburg from September 7th through October 19th.
Christine Renc Carter/Florida CraftArtChristine Renc Carter's "Rising From the Ashes" is part of "Layered Narratives" at FloridaCraftArt in St. Petersburg.
“Each artist unveils their unique perspective through the transformative process of collage, weaving intricate materials that resonate with depth and meaning,” an exhibit description says.
“Layered Narratives” is curated by Barbara Grazul Hubbard.
For more information, go to Florida CraftArt exhibitions
“What the Constitution Means to Me” at Stageworks
"What the Constitution Means to Me” is at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa’s Grand Central at Kennedy from September 27th through October 13th.
“What The Constitution Means To Me” tells the story of 15-year-old Heidi Schreck, who paid her college tuition by speaking in debate competitions across the country.
“Now older, she tells the story of four generations of extraordinary women in her family whose lives were shaped by the Constitution,” a Stageworks press release says.
For more information, go to What the Constitution Means to Me
FMoPA events
The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is accepting entries for its annual members show from September 14th through October 18th. The exhibition will be on display from October 29th through December 8th. The closing reception and awards ceremony is December 5th.
The show categories are portraits, abstract, documentary, nature, conceptual and AI-enhanced photography. AI-enhanced category entries have to be photographs taken by the contestant, with AI used only for image enhancement. Winners in each category receive a prize provided by the show’s partners and sponsors.
This annual exhibition allows our members to showcase some of their recent and best photographs,” an event description says. “Photography industry professionals will jury winners in each category of style, and attendees of the exhibition will have a chance to vote for their favorite.”
For more information, go to FMoPA 2024 members show
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 19th, FMoPA will host a Q&A session with some of the winners of the museum’s 2024 International Photography Competition (IPC). They’ll discuss their creative process, inspiration and experience participating in the IPC. The FMoPA is located in the Kress Contemporary, 1630 E. Seventh Ave., in Ybor City.
For more information and to register, go to IPC winners talk.
OXH Gallery opens in Kress
Following a successful run in Tempus Projects’ independent curator space DRIFT earlier this year, OXH Gallery has officially opened in the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City.
The first exhibition in the new space, “Red Gasps,” features US-based, Japanese-born textile artist Rima Day in conversation with Moscow-born, Berlin-dwellingCourtesy OXH Gallery"Scripta Project" by Rima Day is part of the exhibit "Red Gasps" at OXH Gallery in the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City.
performance artist Venera Kazarova. The two-part exhibition is on view from September 19th through November 14, with new artwork by both artists debuting October 17th. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th.
For more information, go to OXH Gallery Red Gasps
HCC exhibits
“Photographic Tableau | Fabricated Realities,” an exhibit featuring the tableau photography of artists Jaime Aelavanthara, Suzanne Camp-Crosby and Thomas Whitworth, is on display at Gallery114@HCC at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus through November 7th. The exhibit reception is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th, with a panel discussion at 6 p.m.
The featured artists “focus on in-camera production instead of digital manipulation,” an exhibit description says.
“The visual narratives that result consciously blur the distinction between truth and fiction as worlds are made and unmade, unfolding and evolving, each artwork requiring careful observation in order to interpret what is seen,” the description continues.
Aelavanthara is a member of the art faculty at the University of Tampa. Taught photography at HCC for 38 years. Whitworth is a former art faculty member at the University of New Orleans who lives and works in central Florida.
“Flourishing Dichotomies | Florida Art, Past & Present” is on exhibit at Gallery221@HCC at the Dale Mabry campus through October 17th.
The exhibit is a collaboration that pairs work by contemporary Florida artists with work from the Vickers Collection, one of the world's largest collections of Florida art and currently on loan from the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida.
Harn Museum of Art/HCC Galleries"Large Grove Scene" by Florida Highwayman Johnny "Hook" Daniels is part of “Flourishing Dichotomies | Florida Art, Past & Present” at Gallery221@HCC.
The exhibit features artwork by Mathias J. Alten, Frank Beatty, Virginia Berresford, Jenny Carey, Johnny “Hook” Daniels, Edward Clarence Dean, Miguel Fleitas, George Snow Hill, Louis Jambor, Bruce Marsh, Selina Román, Alex Torres, T.W. Wilson and Florence Baran Wise.
The opening reception is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5th, with a panel discussion at 6 p.m.
University of Tampa exhibitions
“Out of Context: Sculptures by Jason Hulfish” is at the University of Tampa’s Scarfone/Hartley Gallery through October 4th.
“This exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the work of local artist Hulfish, a renowned commercial and fine artist whose sculptures, signage and installations have adorned numerous businesses across the country and Tampa Bay…Hulfish’s work is known for its ability to transform spaces through murals, sculptures, furniture and more, each piece serving as a visual catalyst that enhances commercial and individual brands,” an exhibit description say. “However, Out of Context aims to challenge this singular role by locating Hulfish’s usually site-specific sculptures in the neutral space of the gallery.”
Hulfish is a Clearwater native and the principal artist of Grand Theming Studios. He has created sculptures and installations for theme park giants Disney and Universal Studios and special furniture and installations for cable TV shows “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Treehouse Masters” and “Bar Rescue.”
A public reception for the exhibition is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 13th in the Bailey Art Studios building.
For more information, go to Scarfone/Hartley
“Always Welcome: In Honor of Dorothy,” a yearlong community sculpture exhibit featuring the work of UT students, alumni and current and former faculty, is on display through July 2025 in the Saunders Foundation Art Gallery on the first floor of the Ferman Center for the Arts. A public reception for the exhibit is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 27th in the Charlene and Marty Gordon Performance Gallery in the Ferman Center for the Arts.
The exhibit celebrates “the history of the sculptural arts at UT and one of its greatest champions, former University of Tampa art gallery director, alumna and artist Dorothy Cowden ’70.” Cowden, director of the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery from 1977 to 2016, died in March 2024.
The exhibit includes work by Dylan Berry ’14; Samantha Burns ’11; Hoang van Bui ’90; Gil DeMeza ’65; Cor Faringer ’14; Associate Professor of Art and Design Kendra Frorup ’92; Dana Fidler ’22; Jeff Gibbons ’10; Tori Hales ’19, staff assistant in the Art and Design Department; Jack King ’70; Michael Massaro ’99; Cortney McNamara BFA ’24; Sar Powell; Carlos Camargo; and Averia Wright ’09.
For more information, go to Scarfone/Hartley
Skyway 2024 at Tampa Museum of Art
“Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration,” the joint exhibition that five of Tampa Bay’s most well-known art museums put on once every three years, is now on display at the Tampa Museum of Art.
The Tampa Museum of Art’s contribution to the joint exhibit features artists FeaturedCorinne Zepeda/Tampa Museum of ArtCorinne Zepeda's "Greetings from Florida" is part of the Tampa Museum of Art's portion of the "Skyway 2024" joint exhibit.
artists at our iteration include Marc Brechwald, Samo Davis, Danielle Dragani, Joe Fig, Adrian Gomez, JD Hardy, Sami Harthoorn, Cort Hartle, Latonya Hicks, Dallas Jackson, Aimee Jones, Candace Knapp, David Mack, David McCauley, Marina Shalthout, David Sibbitt, Yajaira Urzua-Reyes and Corinne Zepeda.
“The eighteen artists selected for the Tampa Museum of Art’s Skyway 2024
exhibition are showing their work for the first time in our regional triennial,” an exhibit description says. “They represent a range of backgrounds-from MFA students and self-taught artists to creative makers with established careers. Notably, the art in this iteration of Skyway is deeply personal and introspective, with work referencing lived experiences and observations of the changed, chaotic, charged world around us. The works allude to heroes and heroines, friends and family, self and the body, and the fragile line between life and death. Viewed together, the art reveals a creative zeitgeist informed by our post-pandemic world.”
“Skyway 2024” is on display at the Tampa Museum of Art through January 5th 2025. The joint exhibit is also on display at the Sarasota Museum of Art through October 27th; the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg through November 3rd; the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum through November 23rd; and the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota through January 26th, 2025.
For more information, go to Skyway 2024
“Ring of Fire” at American Stage
“Ring of Fire,” a jukebox musical featuring the music of Johnny Cash, is at American Stage in St. Petersburg from September 25th through October 20th. There’s a special behind-the-scenes event on September 15th and an ASL (American Sign Language) Night on October 5th. There are also community talkback sessions after the show on October 3rd, 10th and 17th.
“Through a series of vignettes, you'll witness the highs and lows of life in 20th century rural America — the struggles, the triumphs, the loves lost and found,” a description says. “Though he is never impersonated, Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate! You won’t be able to resist singing along.”
For more information, go to Ring of Fire
“POTUS” at Jobsite Theater
Jobsite Theater presents “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” at the Straz Center’s Shimberg Playhouse from September 4th through 29th.
When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble,” a descrition says.
For more information, go to Jobsite POTUS
“PER” at LAB Theater Project
“PER,” a new play by award-winning New York-based playwright and lyricist Donald Loftus, opens at LAB Theater Project on September 5th.
Courtesy Samantha ParisiElliana Gorecki, Blake Boles and Jennifer Casler make their LAB Theater Project debuts in "PER."
“Set against the sinister backdrop of a historic, gruesome murder, this psychological thriller explores a young man’s struggle to project mental stability while his own demons threaten to topple him,” a description says.
Set in 1889 Sweden, the play focuses on Per Nilsson, a young man who collaborated with his domineering mother in the gruesome murder of his young wife. The mother was found guilty of murder and beheaded. Per was declared insane and locked up at the Konradsberg Lunatic Asylum in Stockholm.
“PER” is at Lab Theater, 812 E. Henderson Ave. on the western edge of Ybor City, for three weekends from September 5th through 22nd. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
For more information, go to LAB Theater
“Introduction to my World” at Pinellas Ale Works
“Introduction to my World,” the first exhibit by emerging artist Myrose Rodriguez, is on display at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Petersburg from September 13th through October 25th. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 14th.
“Myrose’s art incorporates everything from comic art on canvas to mixed media andFunky as a Monkey Art Studio/Myrose Rodriguez“Introduction to my World,” the first exhibit by emerging artist Myrose Rodriguez, is at Pinellas Ale Works
wearable art,” an exhibit description says “This first-time exhibiting artist is self-taught who has always been moved by an inherited talent from her father, whose art legacy she strives to keep alive. She has had an early creative nature which has allowed her to experiment and build her own unique style. She is influenced by Frida Kahlo and Salvadore Dali as well as her life experiences.”
Artists interested in displaying their work in an exhibition at Pinellas Ale Works should contact Funky as a Monkey Art Studio at [email protected]
St. Pete Opera’s “Samson & Delilah”
St. Pete Opera opens its 2024-25 mainstage season at the historic Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg with “Samson & Delilah.”
The performance will be sung in Fench with English translations projected above the stage. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, September 27th; 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29th; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1st.
For more information, go Palladium Samson and Delilah
Palladium Creative Fellowships
The Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg is accepting applications for its Creative Fellowships through September 30th. The fellowship program offers up to $2,500 to performing artists and a possible performance date at the Palladium.
“We invite aspiring artists in genres such as jazz, blues, dance, classical music, chamber music, contemporary music, world music, pop/rock, and singer/songwriter to embrace this opportunity and submit their applications,” a press release says.
The program is open to residents in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
For more information, go to Palladium Creative Fellowships