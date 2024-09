September arts: New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival, Free Museum Day in St. Pete, more

Courtesy New Tampa Performing Arts Center The Florida Orchestra and new partner Gasparilla Music Festival present a musical instrument petting zoo at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival.

Courtesy New Tampa Performing Arts Center The James Suggs Quintet performs a Miles Davis tribute on Saturday, September 28th at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

Christine Renc Carter/Florida CraftArt Christine Renc Carter's "Rising From the Ashes" is part of "Layered Narratives" at FloridaCraftArt in St. Petersburg.

Courtesy OXH Gallery "Scripta Project" by Rima Day is part of the exhibit "Red Gasps" at OXH Gallery in the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City.

Harn Museum of Art/HCC Galleries "Large Grove Scene" by Florida Highwayman Johnny "Hook" Daniels is part of “Flourishing Dichotomies | Florida Art, Past & Present” at Gallery221@HCC.

Skyway 2024 at Tampa Museum of Art

Corinne Zepeda/Tampa Museum of Art Corinne Zepeda's "Greetings from Florida" is part of the Tampa Museum of Art's portion of the "Skyway 2024" joint exhibit.

Courtesy Samantha Parisi Elliana Gorecki, Blake Boles and Jennifer Casler make their LAB Theater Project debuts in "PER."

Funky as a Monkey Art Studio/Myrose Rodriguez “Introduction to my World,” the first exhibit by emerging artist Myrose Rodriguez, is at Pinellas Ale Works