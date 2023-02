March arts roundup: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts kicks off a busy month in Tampa Bay

Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1961 speech at what was then the Fort Hesterly Armory in West Tampa is memorialized in photographer Lenny Foster's exhibit "Where We Stand."

Hilary Hertzler is one of the featured artists in the exhibition "Restrung: Contemporary Beadsmiths" at the Parachute Gallery in the Kress Building Ybor City.

"Ancient Warriors" by Amabel Riverón is at the [email protected] in St. Petersburg

ARTours Clearwater is an augmented reality tour of four vibrant downtown murals.