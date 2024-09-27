Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund activated to support nonprofits' Helene relief and recovery efforts

A regional partnership has activated the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund to support nonprofits’ community relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
The TBRF is a collaboration between Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, Pinellas Community Foundation and United Way Suncoast that directs donations from individuals and organizations to nonprofit groups actively involved in disaster relief efforts and recovery services. The fund was originally established during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to support community response efforts after natural disasters such as Helene. The partner organizations collaborate and pool resources to swiftly provide financial support to nonprofits addressing the widespread effects of the disaster. Pinellas Community Foundation is the fiscal agent for the fund.
“The lessons we've learned from past crises highlight the need for both rapid response to immediate needs and strategic, long-term investments in resilience,” Pinellas Community Foundation CEO Duggan Cooley says in a press statement.
The first $250,000 in donations to the TBRF will be matched dollar for dollar.
For more information, go to TBRF
Feeding Tampa Bay disaster recovery assistance
Feeding Tampa Bay has a community disaster recovery assistance at its Causeway Center in Tampa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday, September 27th.
Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), water and flood kits are available at a drive-through event. Dine-in and to-go meals are available at the Bistro at Causeway Center. Appointments and identification are not required. The Causeway Center is located at 3624 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa.
For more information, go to Feeding Tampa Bay
Crisis Cleanup hotline
Nonprofit Crisis Cleanup has activated its hotline for people who need help cleaning up damage from Helene.
The hotline connects people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith organizations who can assist with cutting fallen trees, tarping roofs, cleaning up flooding damage and debris and mold mitigation. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed. This hotline will remain open through Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
For more information, go to Hurricane Helene cleanup hotline or call (844) 965-1386
OneBlood asks for donations
Regional blood bank OneBlood has issued a call for blood and platelet donations. While all blood types are needed, there is urgent need for donations of platelets and O-positive and O-negative blood.
"The majority of OneBlood’s service area is operational," Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes says in a press release. "Our donor centers are open and the Big Red Buses are out in force for blood drives. We are urging people who are eligible to donate blood or platelets to please do so as soon as possible."
For more information on donor centers and blood drives, go to OneBlood
