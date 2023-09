Tampa Bay September arts roundup: Jill Slaymaker at Michael Murphy Gallery, HCC fall arts preview

"In Manhattan We Dream of Nature," part of the career retrospective of Jill Slaymaker at Michael Murphy Gallery.

Ya La’ford’s “HENGE- unearthing ancestral memory” is on exhibit at Gallery114@HCC in the Performing Arts Building at Hillsborough Community College's Ybor City campus through November 2nd.

"Winter Moon," by Jo-An Thomas, is part of the exhibit "Garden of Delights" at Pinellas Ale Works.