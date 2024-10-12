Tampa Bay nonprofits expand hurricane relief after Milton

In the middle of helping the community recover from Helene, Tampa Bay’s nonprofits are expanding their hurricane relief work after Milton delivered a second hit to the region.
Feeding Tampa Bay has daily food and emergency distribution sites across the region. The daily schedule is posted on the Feeding Tampa Bay Facebook page
. The nonoprofit also urgently needs volunteers to support relief distribution events. Since Helene, Feeding Tampa Bay has distributed more than 1.5 million meals and held 56 emergency distribution events.
On Saturday, October 12th, the nonprofit has distribution events in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Highlands and Manatee counties. The schedule is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulfview Grace, 6639 Hammock Rd. in New Port Richey; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jewett School of the Arts, 2250 Eighth St. NE in Winter Haven; noon to 2 p.m. at Feeding Tampa Bay’s Causeway Center, 3624 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa; Palmetto Boys & Girls Club, 1600 10th St. W. in Palmetto; South Oak First Baptist Church, 125 South Oake Ave. in Lake Placid; and noon to 2 p.m. at TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd. in St Pete Beach.
Feeding Tampa Bay also has dine-in hot meals at its new Causeway Center headquarters. The organization’s neighbor services team is also helping people impacted by the storm navigate the process of applying for FEMA assistance and other programs.
For more information, go to Feeding Tampa Bay disaster relief
Metropolitan Ministries relief services
Metropolitan Ministries has emergency hot meals available through its community partners in the Bay Area. A daily list of locations is posted on Metropolitan Ministries Facebook page
.
This weekend, family support centers are open at 2301 Tampa St. in downtown Tampa; the Prosperity Center at Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy, 2011 E. Slight Ave. in East Tampa; and 3216 US HWY 19 in Hoildy in west Pasco County.
For more information, go to Metropolitan Ministries resources
Community Foundation Tampa Bay Rapid Response Fund, critical needs list
Following Helene, Community Foundation Tampa Bay activated its Tampa Bay Rapid Response Fund and put $1.2 million toward its nonprofits' critical needs list to help with short-term relief and long-term recovery. Now those programs expand to help nonprofits and the community recover from Milton.
The Rapid Response Fund
distributes money to front-line nonprofits to help them provide emergency food, shelter, clothing, medical treatment and meet other needs. It provides funding to help fix storm-related damage to facilities and vehicles that hinder the delivery of services to the community. It also goes toward more long-term recovery efforts. The fund starts with approximately $1 million on hand as it goes active to begin accepting donations and making grants.
The critical needs list
is a resource for nonprofits to share the most pressing needs related to their own recovery from the storm and the increased community need. It is updated regularly.
Community Foundation Tampa Bay provides a one-to-three match for any Community Foundation donor-advised fund or family foundation grants to the critical needs list. The maximum is a $5,000 match for a $15,000 contribution. A portion of the $1.2 million Community Foundation Tampa Bay has committed will go toward those matching grants. Community Foundation Tampa Bay also has a contact list of nonprofit, federal, state and local resources
available to assist with relief and recovery.
For more information, go to Community Foundation Tampa Bay
University Area Milton relief
Milton brought devastating flooding to the University Area of North Tampa after a power outage at Hillsborough County's Duck Pond pump station, one of the county’s largest, severely limited the ability to drain stormwater from the low-lying areas of the neighborhood.
The University Area Community Redevelopment Corporation (UACDC), a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life in at-risk neighborhoods near the University of South Florida through education, housing, healthcare, recreation and social services, has launched a relief fund to help families and residents hit by Milton.
Immediate needs include temporary housing for families displaced by flooding and storm damage, food and essential supplies and assistance with FEMA paperwork.
To donate, go to UACDC Milton relief
Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund
Activated after Helene to support nonprofits’ on-the-ground relief work and their own recovery from storm damage and impacts, the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) has expanded to meet the growing community needs after Milton.
The TBRF is a collaboration between Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, Pinellas Community Foundation and United Way Suncoast. The partner organizations collaborate and pool resources to swiftly identify needs and provide financial support to nonprofits addressing the widespread effects of the disaster. Pinellas Community Foundation is the fiscal agent for the fund.
“By putting the right infrastructure in place ahead of time, we’re able to activate the Fund quickly, ensuring that help reaches those impacted without delay,” Pinellas Community Foundation CEO Duggan Cooley says in a press release. “This rapid response, coupled with long-term recovery efforts, will ensure that families and communities hardest hit are supported every step of the way.”
The TBRF directs donations from individuals and organizations to nonprofit groups actively involved in disaster relief efforts and recovery and to nonprofits impacted by the storm. The next $200,000 in donations to the TBRF will be matched dollar for dollar.
For more information, go to Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund
