Significant changes to timing, funding of CARES Act loan programs

a. Delayed Advance Funding: As of the beginning of this month, the SBA advertised that businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic could apply for an advance of up to $10,000 as a part of their EIDL application. The SBA website explained that the funds, that do not have to be repaid, would be made available to applicants within three (3) days of a successful application, regardless of whether the SBA ultimately granted the EIDL. After many applicants became increasingly frustrated that well more than three days passed with no relief in sight, the SBA changed its timeline to state that the advance of “[f]unds will be made available following a successful application,” without defining how much time will now elapse between application submission and advance funding. While an advance that does not have to be repaid is certainly helpful, the usefulness of the funds is diminished given that they will no longer provide much needed immediate relief.



b. Decreased Amount of “10K” Advance: Due to the high demand for the EIDL advance, this week, the SBA reduced the amount of the advance from the original amount of up to $10,000 per applicant down to $1,000 per employee up to a maximum of $10,000. The number of employees is determined as of the pre-disaster date of January 31, 2020. Although the amount of the advance changed “[t]o ensure that the greatest number of applicants can receive assistance during this challenging time,” many businesses were frustrated by the SBA’s announcement for at least two reasons.



First, and obviously, not only is payment of the advance delayed as discussed above, businesses with fewer than 10 employees will not receive the full $10,000 on which they had planned since the initial announcement of the advance.



Second, and related, the CARES Act extended unprecedented relief to independent contractors and self-employed individuals who were excited about the availability of funds for which they were historically ineligible. While other forms of relief under the CARES Act continue to be available to independent contractors and self-employed individuals, such workers understandably feel overlooked “as always” when it comes to the SBA’s announcement.