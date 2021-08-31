August was Florida's worst month for COVID, so far

Dr. Charles Lockwood, Senior VP for USF Health;

Dr. Doug Holt, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County;

Margarita Cabrera-Cancio, Affiliate Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine; and

Dr. John Sinnott, Chair, USF College of Medicine Internal Medicine.

Although TS Eliot’s poem proclaims “April is the cruelest month,” for Florida this year, that title belongs to August. It’s been Florida’s worst month for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.August 2021 has seen twice as many Floridians being hospitalized or dying from the virus than at any time since the scourge began in early 2020.A New York Times database reported an average of 247 deaths per day during the week ending August 29, a COVID-19 state record. The CDC further reports Florida had an average of 693 new cases/100K for the week ending August 29, making the state’s rate second highest in the nation after Mississippi.To better understand these numbers, the Hillsborough County Medical Association (HCMA) held its 7COVID-19 update on Monday evening, Aug. 30, with a panel of medical experts including:The group was moderated by Dr. Joel Silverfield, President of the HCMA (Hillsborough County Medical Association).Here are the some of the questions posed to the these experts:Allowing for Florida having an older population, Dr. Holt noted that hospitalizations have tracked new cases with 99% of new cases in the county (and 85% of deaths) among the unvaccinated.In Hillsborough County, only 55% of residents are fully vaccinated. However, “there are specific populations that have been a challenge” Dr. Lockwood noted, including young people under 40, African-Americans, Latinxs, and rural and working-class whites. Each lagging in vaccination rates for a variety of reasons.He noted “there a lot of genuine fear and anxiety” and that the message is in the numbers.“The risk of significant side effects of the vaccination is in the range of 2 to 5 per million,” he emphasized in contrast that to the risks posed by getting COVID. As an example, he noted the risk of dying from COVID at age 40 is about .1%, and for a 65-year-old it is about 1%. For those not doing the math, that’s a 2,000 times greater risk for having the virus versus the shot.Dr. Lockwood pointed out that long-term COVID risks, including depression and brain fog also are significant, especially for those over 60. As an Ob-Gyn specialist, he added that in pregnancy, COVID-19 increases the risk of prematurity dramatically, by up to 40%, and increases hospitalization rates as well.Panelist moderator and HCMA President, Dr. Silverfield recalled a patient telling him she thought of vaccinations like seatbelts: “they won’t prevent an accident but you are more likely to survive if you wear one.”Dr. Holt indicated that COVID cases diagnosed with home tests are not routinely reported to the state database. He advised that home tests are most useful when someone is symptomatic or has an exposure, but are not as reliable as screening tests.Given the 1,600 new cases per day in Hillsborough County, widespread contract tracing, explained Dr. Holt, “must be targeted and focused on long-term care and nursing facilities given the resources that are available.”Schools are devoting a great deal of time to contact tracing, he said, but by the time the process is complete, the identified student is often already past the quarantine period.They are not, the panel agreed. While children, especially those under 12, are at very low risk for the virus, a major reason for masking is to protect parents and other adults, like grandparents who may be at greater risk.The confusion about boosters apparently reflects a lack of agreement among professionals at present both with respect to when and what to get. The traditional wisdom would be to give an added dose just the same as the original vaccine. However, each pharmaceutical company is working on its own version of a booster in addition to preparing to supply more of the same ingredients for a “third jab” should the FDA approve it. For now, there appears to be more questions than answers.Herd immunity refers to the resistance to the spread of an infection once a high percentage of a population has been vaccinated or previously been infected. The panel was unanimous that the magic number or percentage for herd immunity is going up due both to insufficient vaccinations and to the spread of the more easily transmissible Delta variant.“We need between 90 and 95% now to reach herd immunity,” according to Dr. Holt. Whether it is attainable is unclear at the moment.On the bright side Dr. Lockwood noted that those counted as having been infected — and contributing to herd immunity -- is drastically undercounted because of minimal or no symptoms in many individuals.Dr. Cancio addressed the question of dealing with exposure to someone with known COVID-19. Exposure how been defined as being within six feet of someone with COViD-19 for 15 minutes, even intermittently. The general recommendation in such situations would be to be tested in three to five days whether you are vaccinated or not. Then, if your test is positive, you would isolate for 10 days, she noted.The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in public for 14 days after an exposure or until your test is negative. It’s more complicated for people who are immunocompromised, she emphasized, referring to a range of clinical situations from taking medications that may have a slight effect on the immune response to having had a transplant or an immunosuppressive condition like HIV/AIDS where immunosuppression is more likely.Where an immunocompromised state is an issue, the use of monoclonal antibodies may be considered but must be given within 96 hours of exposure.Dr. Sinnott pointed out that we are close to exceeding the U.S. deaths from the Great Influenza of 1918 which claimed 675,000 American lives.As of this writing, 648,000 U.S. deaths have occurred from COVID-19.But unlike the Great Influenza, which was contagious only after symptoms appeared, you may be contagious with COVID-19 for a full 48 hours before symptoms develop.The Delta variant, unlike the 2020 version of COVID-19, is more transmissible and more deadly, according to Dr. Sinnott. “It may carry with it a high risk of ‘long’ COVID,” he added.One thing the panel agreed upon was succinctly put by Dr. Cancio: “We have a method of prevention of COVID-and it is called vaccination and masks.”