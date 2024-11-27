One Second at a Time: Tampa father honors daughter, helps others struggling with addiction

In a world where people often hide trauma and mental health struggles behind closed doors, "One Second at a Time," a poignant film that follows the journey of Christine Ortoll, is not just a personal story but a reflection of the power of collective strength and the human spirit. The documentary touches hearts, sparks conversation, and inspires viewers to approach life's challenges with patience, understanding, and compassion.
The film follows Michael Ortoll's journey through his daughter's decade-long battle with addiction, using her journals and expert insights. It highlights the trauma, complex causes, and harsh realities of mental health illness and drug abuse.
"She said, ‘Dad, I'm not one day, one hour or one minute. I'm on second at a time,’” Michael Ortoll says. “She would draw this art that said one second at a time. ‘Dad, that's how horrible my disease is. That's how present I have to be.’"
After three years of sobriety, Christine Ortoll relapsed late in 2019. She tragically passed on November 2, 2020, from a fentanyl overdose. She was only 26.
Reading through his daughter's 50 diaries, a painful and slow journey, Michael was moved to share her story—not only to honor her life but to help others escape addiction. The film includes reenactments, interviews with Christine's loved ones, and insights from an addiction psychiatrist and 12-step treatment specialist.
Provided by Michael OrtollMichael and Christine Ortoll at a Florida State University football game
"It took me three to four months to find the courage of going through the journals,” Michael explains. “The toughest thing I ever had to do was read those journals. In essence, I had to forgive myself and everybody else. Christine experienced 10 out of 10 adverse childhood experiences by the time she started using drugs.”
Meant for others in crisis, Christine's writings revealed heartbreaking truths Michael had never known, including the pain of divorce, physical and mental abuse, and sexual trauma through sex/drug trafficking.
"She had three of the most beautiful years of her life being in sobriety, working at a local residential treatment center helping save women's lives and staying in recovery,” Michael says. “She'd been in over 20 facilities. Her lifelong dream was to be able to give back, so when I lost her in November 2020, it rocked my world. Even though I always knew it was a distinct possibility, I never thought I'd get that call. I did more Alanon the last year of life than I did the first nine years of her battling her disease."
To bring Christine's story to life, Michael collaborated with Florida State University's College Recovery Program (called LIFT) and their College of Social Work. The finished documentary was added to the curriculum. Other schools are also using it in the same way.
Every documentary has a selection process—choosing which pieces of a person's life should be highlighted to tell the most compelling and authentic story. For "One Second at a Time," the decision on what to include was especially critical, as Christine's journey was one of both profound personal loss and incredible strength.
The project, which took one year to complete, premiered to a sold-out audience at the Tampa Theatre in March 2023 and has since won 67 film festival awards. Its next milestone is hopefully competing for Best Feature Documentary at the Oscars.
"Tim Searfoss (Director, Executive Producer, Cinematographer) and Daniel Fajardo (Producer, Co-Writer, Sound) captured all the lessons learned in a way that is beautiful and inspires hope. You can see my daughter's beauty and the still monster of her addiction," Michael says.
Searfoss and Fajardo taped Michael for a week, eight to 10 hours a day. They took three weeks and returned to Michael with a script that he expected he would need to edit.
"I changed nothing," Michael says. "It was providence."
A raw and vulnerable portrayal, the documentary is an intimate look at Christine's experiences and carries a broader message. It speaks to anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed by life's challenges, showing that healing is not linear and that even small steps can make a difference. The film encourages viewers to be kinder to themselves and to understand that every moment is an opportunity for growth.
Audiences have praised the film for its honesty and the courage it takes to openly discuss such a personal story.
The success of "One Second at a Time" has only inspired its creator to dream bigger. The documentary is closely tied to a larger cause: the Christine Ortoll Charity, founded in 2021.
One of the charity's most impactful contributions has been its ability to create other short and full-length films to inspire and help those affected by trauma. These stories testify to the power of community, compassion, and the ability to overcome even the most daunting challenges. They also serve as a reminder that no one should have to navigate their journey alone.
"At the Christine Ortoll Charity, we create media which inspires those dealing with mental and substance use disorders to seek help," Michael says.
Through active participation and support from the public, the charity hopes to create a world where people don't feel isolated in their struggles and where healing is seen as a collective effort.
As "One Second at a Time" continues to inspire and the Christine Ortoll Charity grows and expands, the story of Christine and the organization's work will undoubtedly continue to impact countless lives. Whether through the documentary, the charity's work, or the stories shared, Christine's message remains clear: take life one second at a time.
"Dad, I don't want to be defined by my disease. I want to be remembered for helping others." - Christine Ortoll.
To learn more or to watch "One Second at a Time" on Amazon Prime, visit https://www.onesecondatatime.com or https://www.christineortollcharity.org.