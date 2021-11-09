Photo story: Central Avenue walking tour

Janine Quarles-Adkins | Tuesday, November 9, 2021
The Tampa Bay History Center offers guided walking tours of some of Tampa’s most historic sites and neighborhoods. Follow along on a recent docent-led tour of the once thriving African American business district along Central Avenue. The neighborhood is now home to ENCORE! Tampa, an urban designed community built around a musical theme in honor of the area's rich African American history.
 
For more information and to sign up for a tour, visit the Walking Tours page on the Tampa Bay History Center website.
 

Read more articles by Janine Quarles-Adkins.

Janine Quarles-Adkins is a creative entrepreneur and mediamaker from Boston, MA now residing in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa. She is a founding member of the lifestyle brand and creative assistance hub, The Nuance Company. Her experience and background expands across several areas including education, community, organizing and youth development, journalism, and mass media art. She enjoys international travel, however, you can also catch her on a road trip with friends and with camera in hand. Lately she’s enjoyed creatively assisting entrepreneurs and artists as a videographer, photographer, and marketing consultant. She is also currently working on a number of passion projects. When not trying to save the world, she enjoys being a full-time Barista.

Related Tags

Architecture, Downtown Tampa, For Good, Higher Education, History, Neighborhoods, On the Ground, Speakers, Tourism 
East Tampa 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.