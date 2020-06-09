We’ve been here before: A brief history of race relations in Tampa

Tampa banned the use of chokeholds after the death of Melvin Hair in 1987 while in police custody. Courtesy of the Tampa Bay History Center

Here Lie William Ashley and Nancy Ashley, Master and Servant; faithful to each other in that relation in life, in death they are not seperated (sic). Strangers, consider and be wise -- in the grave all human distinctions of race or color mingle together in one common dust.

– To commemorate their fidelity to each other this stone was erected by their Executor. John Jackson, 1873.