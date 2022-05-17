Photo of the week: Total lunar eclipse creates blood moon

The total lunar eclipse Sunday evening created a glowing red "blood moon." Photo by David Lubin.

Tampa photographer David Lubin captured an amazing image of the "blood moon" during the total lunar eclipse that lasted from Sunday evening into the early hours of Monday morning.



NASA says the moon turns red during this eclipse because the only sunlight reaching it passes through Earth's atmosphere, where it is affected by dust and clouds.



Lubin shot the photo in the Egypt Lake area of North Tampa, with trees blocking the landscape lighting on the ground. The image was shot on a tripod, using a remote shutter release. The camera is a Canon T3i.