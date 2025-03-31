April arts: MOSI's planetarium, Ybor events, Mainsail, Tampa Bay Design Week

"For Closure!" is at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete from Aprill 11th through May 11th. freeFall Theatre

Jocelyn Chase's "Apocalypse" is part of "Thank You in Advance: 2025 MFA Thesis Exhibition” at the USF Cointemporary Art Museum USF CAM

Tampa Fringe marks the 113th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic with “A Titanic Double Feature," a pair of Titanic-themed one-woman shows Tampa Fringe

Manitoba, Canada-based photographer Tim Smith's exhibit "The Hutterites: In the World but Not of It" is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts from April 10th through June 29th. Tim Smith/via FMoPA

A 45-minute planetarium show exploring the cosmos is included with MOSI admission. Courtesy MOSI

The Tampa Museum of Science and Industry's new Digital Dome Theatre and Saunders Planetarium is the country's second-largest planetarium Courtesy MOSI

