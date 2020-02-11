Fairgrounds: Immersive arts destination could transform South St. Pete

If Fairgrounds becomes anything like Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf, a multimedia interactive entertainment venue with art installations, performances, music and video, it will be transformative for South St. Petersburg.
The inspiration of Liz Dimmitt and Mikhail Mansion, Fairgrounds has as an intriguing tagline: “art for all, play for all, and joy for all.”
“We’re celebrating the creative community here -- it’s a place where everyone can have a good time,” says Dimmitt.
To give the local community a glimpse of what to expect, Dimmitt and her creative team put together a mermaid attraction for the final event at last October’s Shine Mural Festival. Gulfport native Raven Sutter, wearing a mermaid costume, was featured swimming in a 1,000-gallon traveling tank.
A mermaid may not be part of Fairground’s permanent art installation. But the new 12,000-square-foot arts venue is expected to offer out-of-the-ordinary experiences for the public, showcasing work by local and Florida artists.
Fairground’s Facebook page reports, “Our vision is to collaborate with many types of artists and makers in order to build a fun-filled immersive arts exhibition.”
Both Dimmitt and Mansion have an appreciation for developing interactive installations that combine art and technology to create something unique and different.
Spurring economic success with creativity
Dimmitt was the creative force behind Beach Tampa. In 2016, she worked with the Vinik Family Foundation to design a beach art installation that filled Amalie Arena with an “ocean” of 1.2 million recyclable white balls.
A long-time arts consultant, curator, and strategist, Dimmitt has extensive experience helping create unique experiences, events, and programs for companies, foundations, cities, and individuals. She is also the managing partner for Dimmitt Chevrolet in Clearwater. Her family owns the Dimmitt Automotive Group.
Mansion grew up in the Tampa Bay Area and left Florida to pursue an MFA in digital and media from the Rhode Island School of Design. He has worked with clients all over the world in creating projects that use cutting-edge emerging technology. As the technology director for Tellart, a technology-focused design and engineering firm, he helped create the immersive storytelling exhibit Fitzania at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
He is also the founder of Transmission Arts, an arts and technology company that creates experimental and immersive media art installations.
In 2016, he moved back to the Tampa Bay with his wife Olivia to be closer to family living here. He continued working on international projects, but he says he “wanted to put a flag in the ground here” by making a contribution locally.
“I had seen St. Pete blossom into this rich creative community but I felt what was missing was an interactive arts and technology focus,” says Mansion. “We started hosting free art and technology meetups to talk about integrating technology into traditional art mediums and making them new and interactive.”
An introduction from John Collins, director of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, put Dimmitt and Mansion together. Now they are working as a team to create Fairgrounds.
Designing a destination
The two envision Fairgrounds as both a place for the public to enjoy novel art experiences and as a space where artists can work, create, collaborate, learn, and teach.
“We’ll have labs and education, with a focus on teaching about new art forms and helping artists develop new capabilities,” says Mansion, who has taught at the Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University, and currently teaches at the University of Tampa.
Although Fairgrounds will be a unique venture, it’s not going to be a stand-alone building. It’s actually part of a much bigger project called The Factory St. Pete.
Dimmitt is putting that project together with Jordan, a principal architect with Behar + Peteranecz Architecture, and his wife Kara, executive director of the firm.
“I had been scouting locations for an immersive art installation and asked Jordan and Kara to keep their ear to the ground,” says Dimmitt. “They said they had found something, but it was a little bigger than I was looking for. I was thinking about a 5,000-square-foot space. What they found was 90,000.”
The property the Behars identified, six-and-a-half acres in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District, has eight buildings. It had been previously used as a manufacturing site for Madico Window Films, which was moving its headquarters to Pinellas Park.
The Dimmitts and the Behars purchased the site. What was going to be a large gallery soon morphed into something much more significant.
“We’re taking a former factory and repurposing it as an arts and cultural destination in South St. Pete,” says Dimmitt.
Fairfield Avenue South runs along one side of the property. The other side borders the Pinellas Trail, the former CSX rail line that is now a 38-mile trail for bicycling, walking, and jogging that extends from South St. Pete to Tarpon Springs.
The Morean Center for Clay at the Historic Train Station is close by. So are other artist venues, including Duncan McClellan Gallery and Zen Glass. Plans call for the new Carter G. Woodson Museum to be located in this part of town, too. “It’s all part of a corridor that is developing in this area of South St. Pete,” says Dimmitt.
Behar + Peteranecz Architecture is also headquartered nearby in a former 10,000-square-foot warehouse that the team transformed into a spacious creative studio complete with large art installations. That same creative touch will be applied to The Factory as Behar + Peteranecz Architecture creates an adaptive reuse design for the interior and exterior of the Factory’s buildings.
The new venue is expected to be ready for occupancy sometime later this year, and when it opens, it will not only be home to Fairgrounds, but also a variety of hip, local creative organizations.
So far, the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Barley Common Brewery, Tombolo Books and Daddy Kool Records will be moving in, as well as the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s Dance Academy and Keep St. Pete Lit, an organization showcasing St. Pete’s literary community.
“St. Pete has a lot of momentum and really understands the value of arts and culture and how important it is to support a community of artists and makers,” says Dimmitt. “Everyone we have talked to about what we’re hoping to accomplish has been saying awesome, how can we help.”
