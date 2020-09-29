Buy Black Saturday brings customers to indie shops

Entrepreneur Candy Lowe, Founder of the nonprofit Black Business Bus Tour, now introduces customers to Pam Thompson of "My Shades & Texture" beauty supply on Busch Boulevard in Tampa during Buy Black Saturday. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Entrepreneur Candy Lowe of the Black Business Bus Tour visits Pam Thompson of "My Shades & Texture" beauty supply on Busch Boulevard on Buy Black Saturday. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco "My Shades & Texture" associates Amil Chappell and Kayla Quinnie join proprietor Pam Thompson, who opened her business four months before the pandemic hit. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Candy Lowe, founder of the Black Business Bus Tour, focuses on showcasing and supporting black-owned businesses in the Tampa Bay Area. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Julia Folks left corporate America after 18 years to open "Beaconlight Masonic, Fraternal Supply & More" on Busch Boulevard. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Julia Folks of "Beaconlight Masonic, Fraternal Supply & More" on Busch Boulevard is a regular participant in the Black Business Bus Tour and Buy Black Saturday. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Amber Parker of "Loudmouth Lip Attire,’’ a makeup and lipstick line that's chemical/gluten/cruelty-free, participates in Buy Black Saturday. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco "Ann's Favorite Boutique" connects clients like Jacqueline Johnson with colors, style, and fits that reflect their authentic selves. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Ann Favorite, left, opened "Ann's Favorite Boutique" 26 years ago. She met client Jacqueline Johnson 14 years ago. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Author and genealogist Gigi Best and her husband Skip Richardson founded the non-profit "Best Richardson African Diaspora Literature & Culture Museum.'' Photo by Kimberly DeFalco “Best Richardson African Diaspora Literature & Culture Museum’’ opened in 1997 to educate people about the African diaspora and African authors. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Candy Lowe shops at the "Best Richardson African Diaspora Literal and Cultural Museum’’ during Buy Black Saturday. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Evelyn Igbinosum, along with her husband Taiwo, have been operating "African Extravaganza" for 26 years in Tampa. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco Evelyn Igbinosum of "African Extravaganza." Photo by Kimberly DeFalco The Black Business Bus Tour and Buy Black Saturday introduce customers to an array of independent and creative businesses in Tampa. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco

Candy Lowe, the founder of the 14-year-old Black Business Bus Tour (BBBT), a nonprofit organization that focuses on showcasing and supporting black-owned businesses, hosted "Buy Black Saturday” on September 26. Lowe, a former tea shop business owner, also hosts monthly "Tea & Conversation" forums to share ideas, introduce candidates to voters, and inspire economic empowerment for black-owned businesses. Below are some pictures from her latest effort.