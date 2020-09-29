Buy Black Saturday brings customers to indie shops

Kimberly DeFalco | Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Candy Lowe, the founder of the 14-year-old Black Business Bus Tour (BBBT),  a nonprofit organization that focuses on showcasing and supporting black-owned businesses, hosted "Buy Black Saturday” on September 26. Lowe, a former tea shop business owner, also hosts monthly "Tea & Conversation" forums to share ideas, introduce candidates to voters, and inspire economic empowerment for black-owned businesses. Below are some pictures from her latest effort.
 

Arts, Connections, Diversity, Entrepreneurship, History, Retail, Talent, Tourism 
Tampa 

