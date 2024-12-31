Black English Bookstore celebrates first anniversary, looks ahead

A Tampa Heights gem, Black English Bookstore celebrates its first anniversary as 2024 draws to a close. Opened by Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson at the beginning of December 2023, the independent bookstore has enjoyed a banner first year in business, hosting several events and doubling its collection of books from 2500 to over 5000.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the first year anniversary of Black English Bookstore,” Henderson says. “It has been an incredible journey filled with growth, support, and success.”
“I'm grateful to my daughter who helped me get the store off the ground, to our loyal customers, and the community that has embraced us,” she continues. “We look forward to many more years of providing diverse literature and creating a space for all to feel welcome. We are thankful to everyone for making our first year so amazing.”
The busy year includes participation in events like the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity International Grand Conclave, Book Drive, Black the Business Bus Tour, and the American Anthropological Association (Black feminist group) store visit, which included poet and anthropologist Irma McClaurin signing the 25th anniversary reprint of her book “Black Feminist Anthropology.”
“Another highlight was hosting Casey Curry, a local educator and author celebrating 10 years as an author. It was special. And of course, we are grateful for our loyal customers who continue to support us and bring in their loved ones to experience our products. Overall, our first year in business was filled with amazing opportunities and highlights that have helped us grow and succeed
The 732-square-foot bookstore has added merchandise like store t-shirts and stickers. During 2024, Black English was among 12 bookstores selected from 48 applicants across the country for the first cohort of BincTank, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation’s business incubator pilot program to support Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC)-owned “retail bookselling businesses that are physically located in their community.”
“Being selected for the first Binc incubator cohort program gave us the resources and support we needed in our first year,” Henderson says. “Through their mentorship program, we were able to connect with experienced professionals who guided us through the challenges of entrepreneurship.”
Henderson says Black English is much more than just a shop.
“The bookstore has a clear goal of not just being a place to buy books, but also a space for community engagement,” she says. “By opening a coffee shop and hosting events such as Bell Hooks Day and James Baldwin Day, the bookstore aims to honor and recognize classic authors who have had a significant impact on literature and society. Including Nikki Giovanni, who recently passed away.”
Gwendolyn Henderson celebrates an impactful first year in business for her Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights.
Black English’s busy year included participation in events like the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity International Grand Conclave, Book Drive, the Black Business Bus Tour, and an American Anthropological Association store visit that included poet and anthropologist Irma McClaurin signing the 25th-anniversary reprint of her book “Black Feminist Anthropology.”
“Another highlight was hosting Casey Curry, a local educator and author celebrating 10 years as an author. It was special,” Henderson says. “And of course, we are grateful for our loyal customers who continue to support us and bring in their loved ones to experience our products. Overall, our first year in business was filled with amazing opportunities and highlights that have helped us grow and succeed.”
Look for expanded community engagement in the year ahead.
“The bookstore plans to continue diversifying its events and programming, including having a Black Santa in 2025 and partnering with community organizations to provide books to young readers,” Henderson says. “This effort highlights the Bookstore's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in both literature and the community. There's also an opportunity for us to expand and diversify the melanated sci-fi and Black love section of the bookstore, so we can better meet the needs of our customers.”
Black English Bookstore
is located at 401 E Oak Ave. It’s open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, go to Black English Bookstore
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.