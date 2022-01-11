Read more articles by Janine Quarles-Adkins.

Janine Quarles-Adkins is a creative entrepreneur and mediamaker from Boston, MA now residing in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa. She is a founding member of the lifestyle brand and creative assistance hub, The Nuance Company. Her experience and background expands across several areas including education, community, organizing and youth development, journalism, and mass media art. She enjoys international travel, however, you can also catch her on a road trip with friends and with camera in hand. Lately she’s enjoyed creatively assisting entrepreneurs and artists as a videographer, photographer, and marketing consultant. She is also currently working on a number of passion projects. When not trying to save the world, she enjoys being a full-time Barista.