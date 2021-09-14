The newly opened Fairgrounds St. Pete embraces the Old Florida experience with eclectic and vibrantly colored vintage motel rooms in flashing neon lights with fuchsia bed spreads.
Visitors are in for a treat as Fairgrounds, an interactive story-driven installation in the Warehouse Arts District, allows people to walk through immersive art experiences in which viewers become part of the installation. Rooms honor the eclectic hotel owner who embraces spirituality, mermaid sea shell walls, and a strawberry room named for Florida’s favorite berry festival.
The glowing nostalgia-inspiring art and creations give a nod to the Tampa Bay Area’s beautiful environment and fragile eco-systems with thought-provoking pieces that get people thinking “where does Florida’s water come from” as they dip their hands into the vintage ice machine with a peek-through-hole to glowing blue water pipes, an homage to the state's well-known natural springs and waterways.
Fairgrounds St. Pete is now open and offers discounted tickets to Florida residents for $25 each. For more information, check out the images below and visit the Fairgrounds St. Pete website
and Fairgrounds St. Pete channel on YouTube
.
The Flora-Da-Scope is a Florida-themed kaleidoscope made from layers of LEDs and acrylic transporting viewers to a multi-dimensional psychedelic mini world with Florida symbology. Photos by Amber Sigman
A guest looks through the Florda-Da-Scope telescope created by artists Alex Kaufman, Aleisha Prather, and George Retkes. Photos by Amber Sigman
Matt Campbell’s art installation simulates an elevated kidney bean-shaped swimming pool with moving reflections of light and a floating donut raft entitled Dialogical Analogs in Chlorine. Photos by Amber Sigman
The Fairgrounds St. Pete offers visitors a chance to start their motel vibe narrative in a mid-20th century motel lobby where “you are the art.” Photos by Amber Sigman
Chris Parks aka Pale Horse stands in the Temple of Cosmic Balance he created as the spiritual motel owners narrative made of stained glass, infinity mirrors, and light projections with sacred chants honoring diversity via Hinduism. Photos by Amber Sigman
Iona Parris greets guests in the Mermaid Dressing Room she created with decorative sea shells. Photos by Amber Sigman
CENTCOM is an interactive exhibit created by the Fairgrounds St. Pete's internal team in the shape of a spaceship and a Twisty Treat. Photos by Amber Sigman
A giant production screen shows the Everglades from sun up to sun down in 15-minute loops. Photos by Amber Sigman
Michail Mansions and Liz Dimmitt, co-Founders of Fairgrounds St. Pete, stand inside the Mermaid Star Motel retro beach vibe lobby. Photos by Amber Sigman
Amber Sigman is a photographer with over 16 years experience covering both small-town and international stories; from a Florida woman visiting her native Cuba, to sacred spots in Thailand, and underwater adventures in Florida’s springs.
Amber also taught photography to teenagers with the theme “The World is Your Classroom” in Southeast Asia honoring both her love for education, and diversity. When she isn’t taking pictures, she can sometimes be found globetrotting, snorkeling, or volunteering with animals.