How to get free tickets to Tampa Bay History Center

Number one on our list at the moment? Visit or re-visit the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa to see new exhibits, some temporary, some permanent.
Be sure to check out Travails and Triumphs, a new permanent exhibit
with 100 artifacts that tell the history of people of African descent whose families have lived and labored in the Tampa Bay Area for over 500 years. Read more about the exhibit in this previous 83 Degrees story
by reporter Phil Morgan.
“We wanted to expand our African American history story,” History Center President C.J. Roberts told reporter Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times in a recent story
. “Those stories had been woven through our other exhibits, but they were never really presented in a way where you could see the whole story in a comprehensive way.”
The exhibit was researched by Fred Hearns, the History Center’s Curator of Black History
who grew up in Tampa and is known as a leading scholar on all things related to the history of Blacks in America.
