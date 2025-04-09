Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women: Building futures

For nearly 50 years, the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women has offered programs that encourage, educate, and empower Tampa Bay women personally and professionally.
Executive Director Ann W. Madsen gives a run-down of the programming. There’s the Women's Business Centre, the only Small Business Administration-designated women’s business center on Florida’s west coast, which helps entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. Tampa Bay Works for Women helps women prepare for an array of jobs and leadership roles. The Counseling & Wellness program provides free mental wellness counseling and the Construction Services program provides emergency repairs and modifications to help seniors and people with special needs stay in their homes, Madsen says.
SHIP solutions for seniors
The Centre started its Senior Home Improvement Program (SHIP) in 1980. It provides major and minor home repairs, carpentry repairs, minor plumbing repairs, wheelchair ramps, handicap retrofits, roof repairs and replacements, and emergency repairs and retrofits to the homes of Hillsborough County seniors who qualify. Funded by the Senior Connection Center and Hillsborough County, SHIP has provided $400,000 in repairs for 120 seniors in the last year alone.
“SHIP ensures seniors can continue living safely in well-maintained homes,” Madsen says. “Over the years, the program has made a profound impact, helping thousands of seniors age with dignity and security.”
As a state-certified construction business, the program has a licensed contractor on staff full-time. SHIP Program Manager Mary Moran credits the team for the initiative’s success.
“I have been working in the SHIP department for 19 years,” she says. “For 14 years I have also been in the field to assist our seniors with home improvements. I have seen the seniors' faces light up with so much happiness and excitement after seeing their home remodeled. It’s always so rewarding for me. I got to meet a lot of sweet seniors that I love to call my grandpas and grandmas. I would encourage everyone to consider volunteering. There are so many people in need who will be so grateful to have your love and support. I consider myself a very lucky person to be with this organization.”
Women Building Futures
The Centre also provides women with training in the construction trades through its Women Building Futures program, which is “designed to help low-to-moderate income women in Hillsborough County, who are unemployed or underemployed.”
The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women Women Building Futures initiative provides workforce training in the construction trades.
Madsen shares participant Myna Luna’s journey with the program, dubbing it “nothing short of inspiring.”
“She started with no experience as a crew member, worked her way up to crew chief, and ultimately launched Lola’s Quality Contracting - a testament to her determination and growth,” Madsen says. “Now, she’s come full circle, mentoring women through the Women Building Futures program, not just giving back, but actively creating opportunities for others to thrive in the industry.”
Nanette Dailey, another Women Building Futures participant, shares her journey.
“I am 66 years old living on my own after my husband's passing in Guatemala in 2023,” she says. “I still care in part for my 100-year-old mother, both instances forced me into an early retirement to care for them. I very much enjoyed the Women Building Futures class. It gave me an insight into the opportunities for women in the construction industry as well as helpful information and skills to continue my journey of becoming more of a ‘handywoman’ when it comes to doing repairs in my own home or when hiring someone reasonably priced and qualified.”
While financial circumstances brought her to the class, Dailey says the program was helpful on multiple levels.
“As an older woman living on a fixed income, it can be difficult when it comes to keeping up my home with continually increasing insurance expectations and general repairs or needs, especially with our recent climate change issues, and the struggling economy,” she says. “I was a teacher, so I am of a mindset to keep learning and challenging myself.”
She learned skills and built camaraderie.
“The class introduced me to similar like-minded women,” Dailey says. “Natasha, our facilitator, was a strong, inspiring woman. I learned new trade skills and developed previous skills with power tools and constructing while absorbing more information on OSHA safety using and understanding various tools and protocols of the construction industry as well as opportunities and knowledge of various careers. I am so very grateful for this opportunity and hope I can continue to build from it. I have had many great experiences with programs from the Centre for Women, and I wholeheartedly appreciate all the support it has given me.”
