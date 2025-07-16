Hillsborough County experts share tips for hurricane preparation, clean up

It’s approaching the point in hurricane season when hotter ocean temperatures, higher air temperatures, and increased air moisture fuel more powerful storms.
With that in mind, experts from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Code Enforcement, and Solid Waste Services, and the UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County share tips on how to prepare for a storm and the do's and don'ts for cleaning up after it’s gone.
Sandbags
When it comes to sandbags, the first thing to do is determine if they’re truly needed.
“If it’s looking like it’s a bad storm and we’ve got operations running for a few days, folks could stand up to three or four hours in line just trying to get to those sandbags,’’ says Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Community Relations Coordinator Micah Collins. “If your home doesn’t ever experience any kind of flooding whatsoever, you probably don’t need sandbags.’’
And if the flood waters rise more than three or four feet, sandbags aren’t going to help, he says.
Hillsborough County’s sandbag operation locations require proof of county residency and allow a maximum of 10 sandbags per household. That’s enough to cover one or two doors, Collins says.
To cover a door, Collins says people must first put down a barrier, such as visqueen, and completely cover the entrance way.
Then you stack the bags on top of it in a pyramid shape and cover the doorway.
Once the storm has passed, full sandbags can be kept and stored as long as they weren’t inundated and contaminated by flood water. In that event, empty the bags, using the sand to fill low places in the yard. Do not put the sand in your trash can.
Sandbags wet from rain instead of flood waters can be let to dry out and then stacked and stored in a garage or shed for another storm. The bags should last a couple of years if they’re kept out of the sun, Collins says.
Generator
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Information Section Chief Rob Herrin says home generators pose two substantial dangers – electrical fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“But carbon monoxide is the big threat,” Herrin says.
Because it’s colorless and odorless, people don’t know they are breathing it, Herrin says. They lose consciousness and, if not rescued, will die.
That’s why he recommends keeping a generator at least 20 feet from the house. Do not put it under overhangs and definitely do not put it in the garage. It’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide monitor in the house.
There should be more than one person in the household trained to operate the generator, he advises. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper usage and only use power cords recommended for generators. If the generator is hard-wired to the house, make sure the work was done by a licensed electrician. Run the generator periodically throughout the year to keep it running well and to use up the gas.
“Fuel stagnates,” Herrin says. “You want to have fresh gas. Be sure to store gas away from potential fire hazards.”
Swimming pool
Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Division Director Jon-Paul Lavandeira says there’s an urban legend that people should drain their pool when a hurricane is headed their way. Sometimes, the rationale is to make room for the rainwater that’s coming to prevent the pool from flooding out. Other times, it’s so Mother Nature can clean the pool with fresh rainwater, Lavandeira says. Either way, draining the pool is bad advice, he says.
“A lot of time, that causes the pool to pop up out of the ground, and you’re going to have a bad day,” Lavandeira says.
Make sure the barrier surrounding the pool and the gate are sound. It’s a code requirement that the gate is self-closing and self-latching, he says. Secure or bring in pool furniture, toys, and other items so they don’t become projectiles.
Make sure the pool pump and other machinery are in good working condition. But also have enough standby chemicals to keep the pool clear if the power goes out and the pump stops running. It’s a code violation to have black pool water, Lavandeira says. It’s also a safety hazard if someone falls in, he says.
Chemicals, furniture
Before the storm, store gasoline, pesticides, cleaning supplies, and other chemicals on a shelf or table that is high enough to keep them from mixing with flood waters, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Project Manager of Sustainability & Disposal Hillsborough County governmentDanny Gallagher, with Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services, demonstrates how to store chemicals properly as a hurricane approaches.
Operations Danny Gallagher says.
He also recommends raising furniture off the floor to keep it out of flood waters.
“You can use bricks, cinder blocks, books you really don’t care about, steel pans, and things like that to get it off the ground,’’ Gallagher says. “This way, it’s not wet and it can act as a table, too. You can store things and put things on top of that as well.’’
Landscaping
Yard preparation should be done before a hurricane is coming, says Susan Haddock with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension in Hillsborough County.
Check trees for dead, dying, or unstable-looking branches, especially any hanging over the home, and have those cut. Stake new trees to keep them from being blown over. When a storm is coming, anchor pavilions, arbors, and similar structures in the yard. Bring hoses inside or secure them so they don’t become projectiles. Bring hanging plants into the house if possible. If there are too many hanging plants to bring indoors, take them down and look for a recessed corner of the house where they can be put. Clean leaves and twigs out of gutters so water can flow through them.
For yards with wood fences, removing a panel here and there will allow wind to pass through and might keep the fence from blowing over. Vinyl fences, which are required in some neighborhoods, are prone to blowing over, Haddock says.
Before the storm, take pictures of the yard’s landscaping. Some insurance companies cover tree damage, Haddock says. Many policies do not cover lanais or pool cages, she adds.
After the storm passes, safety is the number one concern, Haddock says. Stay away from downed power lines and out of flood waters that may be electrically charged from downed power lines.
When cleaning up, wear gloves, safety glasses, and close-toe shoes. Have someone with you if you are climbing ladders or using cutting equipment. Don’t use equipment you are not trained to work with, especially chainsaws. Haddock says homeowners can help solid waste crews by having debris stacked in piles no longer than four feet.
“And if they can bundle it, that’s helpful, too,’’ she says.
For more information, go to https://hcfl.gov/staysafe.