Red tide persists along Florida's Gulf coast, how you can help stop it

5 tips for staying healthy when red tide is present

1. Have a respiratory condition? Send a friend to "breathe the beach" before you go. Dr. Barbara Kirkpatrick, an expert in respiratory health and environmental epidemiology, advises asthmatics and others with respiratory conditions to send a friend or family member to do "beach surveillance" and check to see: Do they get a tickle in their throat? Can they hear other beachgoers or lifeguards coughing? Everybody coughs when they breathe red tide particles, Kirkpatrick says, so folks with healthy lungs who experience mild irritation can advise their loved ones with more vulnerable respiratory systems on what they observed, so they can make the best decision for their health.



2. Live near the beach? Close windows, run the A/C, don't forget to clean the filter.

While scientists' understanding of just how far red tide particles can travel is still developing, Mote Marine Laboratory studies have shown that airborne red tide toxins can travel up to one mile inland depending on factors like wind direction. Keep windows closed and clean air circulating by running air conditioners with well-maintained filters.



3. Do masks help? Masking up will help you steer clear of K. Brevis particles. Yes, that might be the last advice you want to read right now -- but Dr. Kirkpatrick says, "These are particles, so a particle filter mask will help limit your exposure. I've had calls during this bloom from people who live on barrier islands and have a lung condition, and I'll say: ‘When you're going from your condo to your car, put on that mask.’ … We all have masks, now, right? It's a pretty simple thing you can do if you're concerned about your health."



4. What do avoid? Keep kids and pets away from sea foam and dead sea life. Beauty, curiosity, art, recreation, lunch -- it's all in the eye of the beholder. Keep an eye on curious toddlers and pups who might perceive marine debris in a more sentimental light.



5. What is safe to eat? Don’t eat distressed fish, avoid wild-caught shellfish. Follow FDACS guidelines for harvesting. Fishers and shellfishers should be cautious to avoid consuming fish or shellfish that have been exposed to red tide neurotoxins. Fish that do not fight normally on the line or appear distressed are not fit for consumption. If fish act normally on the line and appear healthy, clean and rinse fillets with bottled or tap water and discard all guts. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) monitors shellfish hatcheries closely to ensure the safety of all commercial shellfish.

