Established by Trish Duggan, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and glass artist herself, the Imagine Museum’s mission is to Inspire, Uplift, and Educate visitors by showcasing the astounding beauty of glass sculpture.
The museum opened in January 2018 in St. Petersburg, and features over 500 glass art masterpieces by over 200 artists from more than 20 countries, all dramatically lit in a 34,000-square-foot gallery. Curators regularly rotate pieces and put new exhibits on display.
Each piece is labeled with the artist’s name and the date it was completed. Visitors moving at a brisk pace can visit all 3 floors of glass exhibits in 1½ to 2 hours. Others may want to linger. Taking photographs -- and posing with pieces -- is de rigueur.
At the Glass Museum Shop, you can find a variety of items from one-of-a-kind glass jewelry and chic home glass accessories to fun, educational gifts for children.
Before or after your visit, you can stop by one of St. Pete’s finest craft breweries and restaurants that surround the Imagine Museum at 1901 Central Avenue.
We stopped beforehand at the Pinellas Ale Works, a short walk from the museum, and thoroughly enjoyed the craft beer while we downed lobster sandwiches from Jim’s Eats and Treats food truck stationed there.
Nearby eateries and pubs include: Wild Roots, Cage Brewing, Black Crow Coffee, Trophy Fish, Love Food Central, Spitfire Comedy House, The Burg Bar & Grill, and 3 Daughters Brewing.
The Imagine Museum, like most museums in the Tampa Bay Area, is offering free admission this coming Saturday, September 18, in honor of the Smithsonian magazine’s national Museum Day.
Regular ticket prices range from $10-$15 for teens and adults; children 6 and under can get in for free. Florida adult residents can get a discounted admission for September for $12.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Imagine Museum is closed on Mondays.
The Museum address for your GPS is 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33713. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit the Imagine Museum online
or call 727-300-1700.
Dr. David Lubin practiced family medicine in Tampa for almost 40 years before retiring to spend more time exploring Florida and the world along with his wife Elke, executive assistant and editor of The Bulletin at the Hillsborough County Medical Association.