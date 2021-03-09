Photo essay: Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art is open 7 days a week with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Visit tampamuseum.org to learn more. Photos by Diane Egner
Brittny Bevel, the Education Curator for the Tampa Museum of Art, creates video tours to share online. Photos by Diane Egner
Tampa Museum of Art video tours are designed for use by community organizations that work with vulnerable segments of our population. Photos by Diane Egner
The Highwaymen exhibit highlights paintings of Florida’s history and natural beauty by Artists Harold Newton and Alfred Hair. Photos by Diane Egner
Visitors can see the works of Highwaymen Al Black, Mary Ann Carroll, Willie Daniels, Johnny Daniels, James Gibson, Alfred Hair, Roy McLendon, Harold Newton, Sam Newton, Willie Reagan, and Livingston Roberts. Photos by Diane Egner
Her World in Focus highlights important women photographers in the Museum’s collection. The exhibit is underwritten by the Frank E. Duckwall Foundation. Photos by Diane Egner
Images captured by women photographers, including the late-Tampa Poet Laureate Suzanne Camp Crosby are among those on display. Photos by Diane Egner
Friends and families keep their social distance while taking in a variety of exhibits. Photos by Diane Egner
The works featured in Figure Forward “demonstrate different approaches to figuration from the 18th-century to the present’’ through the museum’s permanent collection. Photos by Diane Egner
Many of the Tampa Museum of Art exhibits provoke discussion among visitors. Photos by Diane Egner
Portraiture and figuration anchor the modern and contemporary collection called Figure Forward. Photos by Diane Egner
An extensive renovation of The Tampa Museum of Art begins this spring, increasing exhibition space and education facilities. Photos by Diane Egner
The Tampa Museum of Art begins a significant renovation and modernization later this spring as existing space is redesigned and additional space is added.
The goal is to make room for additional exhibition, gallery, and classroom space while upgrading the access, look, and feel of the museum for visitors.
Among the most visible changes will be shifting the main front entrance to the west side of the building, enabling easy access from The Tampa Riverwalk. The current north and south entrances will be closed when that happens.
An ambitious fundraising campaign currently underway has raised $12 million toward an undisclosed overall goal, which will likely require several years of work and include state, county, and city funding.
But before construction begins, visitors to the downtown Tampa museum can still see "Living Color: The Art of the Highwaymen,” a small but substantial collection of paintings by little known Florida Black artists who traveled the state beginning in the 1950s to capture landscapes, natural beauty, and the local scene. The last day to see this exhibit is March 28, 2021.
Visitors can also see Her World in Focus: Women Photographers from the Permanent Collection and HerStory: Stories of Ancient Heroines and Everyday Women along with other Current Exhibitions found here
.
The museum will remain open during construction. For more information, including plans for the redesign, hours, and membership levels, visit the Tampa Museum of Art website
.
Read more articles by Diane Egner.
Diane Egner
is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region. She is a member of Leadership Florida
and the Athena Society, and serves on the board of The Institute for Research in Art
(Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune
and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Broadcasting
. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Awesome Tampa Bay, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She lives in South Tampa, is the mother of two adult daughters and grandmother to two amazing grandchildren, and travels whenever possible with laptop in tow.