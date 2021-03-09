You can see an exhibit of Florida artwork by mostly self-taught African-American artists at the Tampa Museum of Art till March 28, 2021.
Photo essay: Tampa Museum of Art

Diane Egner | Tuesday, March 9, 2021
The Tampa Museum of Art begins a significant renovation and modernization later this spring as existing space is redesigned and additional space is added.

The goal is to make room for additional exhibition, gallery, and classroom space while upgrading the access, look, and feel of the museum for visitors. 

Among the most visible changes will be shifting the main front entrance to the west side of the building, enabling easy access from The Tampa Riverwalk. The current north and south entrances will be closed when that happens.

An ambitious fundraising campaign currently underway has raised $12 million toward an undisclosed overall goal, which will likely require several years of work and include state, county, and city funding. 

But before construction begins, visitors to the downtown Tampa museum can still see "Living Color: The Art of the Highwaymen,” a small but substantial collection of paintings by little known Florida Black artists who traveled the state beginning in the 1950s to capture landscapes, natural beauty, and the local scene. The last day to see this exhibit is March 28, 2021. 

Visitors can also see Her World in Focus: Women Photographers from the Permanent Collection and HerStory: Stories of Ancient Heroines and Everyday Women along with other Current Exhibitions found here.

The museum will remain open during construction. For more information, including plans for the redesign, hours, and membership levels, visit the Tampa Museum of Art website.

