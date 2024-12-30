Light It Up Clearwater rings in the New Year

Christopher Curry | Monday, December 30, 2024

Every December 31st, AMPLIFY Clearwater rings out the old year and rings in the new with Light It Up Clearwater, a midnight fireworks display that lights up the sky above Clearwater Beach.  

AMPLIFY President and CEO Amanda Payne says the chamber of commerce and business advocacy group always sees the annual fireworks show as a community celebration that gives a boost to restaurants, hotels, and other beach businesses. The event takes on added significance this year as those beach businesses and many of their employees recover from the double shot of hurricanes Helene and Milton, Payne says. Light It Up is also a statement that Clearwater Beach is coming back strong with the hurricanes in the rearview and the spring tourism season approaching.

The fireworks display launches from the northern edge of Sand Key Park (which will be closed to the public). While south Clearwater Beach offers the best vantage point, the fireworks are viewable from all along the beach and from Coachman Park downtown.

For more information, go to Light It Up Clearwater

More family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations

Here are more free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve events around Tampa Bay. 

The City of St. Petersburg and Visit St. Pete Clearwater present NYE on the Pier from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The celebration on the St. Pete Pier will have a midnight fireworks display, live DJs on a stage with an LED wall, an oversized disco ball, food trucks, and games.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works in Tampa includes a countdown to a daytime smoke fireworks display at noon, crafts, face-painting, a DJ, and roaming entertainment. There is a $20 charge for parking. Face painting, a bounce house wristband, and glitter tattoos are also available for purchase.

Treasure Island rings in the new year with a fireworks display on the beach. Fireworks launch at midnight near Gulf Front Park,10400 Gulf Blvd.

In downtown Tampa, fireworks will light up the sky over the Hillsborough River. 
Read more articles by Christopher Curry.

Focus Areas
