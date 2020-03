COVID-19 update: Solutions designed to help bridge Tampa Bay through this crisis

Food pantries and food distribution agencies

Services to the elderly

Community health centers

Homeless shelters

Child-care providers

Dunedin Elementary, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Eisenhower Elementary in Clearwater, 11 a.m. to noon

Fairmount Park Elementary in St. Petersburg, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary in Pinellas Park, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

John Hopkins Middle in St. Petersburg, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

New Heights Elementary in St. Petersburg, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ponce De Leon Elementary in Clearwater, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Southern Oak Elementary in Largo, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Social services: Residents can call this hotline to ask questions and get information on food assistance, senior services, financial resources, and more.

Business relief: Business owners can also get resources through this hotline, including information on the Small Business Bridge Loan, the City’s TAMPABIZ text-alert system, and other local, state, and federal resources as they become available to alleviate the burden of COVID-19.

Visit the city’s new COVID-19 platform for FAQs, coronavirus information on symptoms, prevention, and treatment, the latest executive orders, and more

Text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777 for real-time emergency alerts in English or Spanish

Text TAMPABIZ to 888-777 for updates on business resources

See a list of canceled City of Tampa events

Review eligibility requirements and loan process. Register with the SBDC by following this link. Download, complete, and sign the application form. Gather required support documentation. Submit completed and signed application and support documentation to [email protected] .