March arts: Gasparilla International Film Fest, Ouroboros, much more

Gasparilla International Film Festival
The 18th Gasparilla International Film Festival, Tampa's Bay's largest annual celebration of independent film, runs March 25th to 30th at the Tampa Theatre, the University of Tampa, and AMC Westshore.
On the 25th, the festival opens at the Tampa Theatre with "The Last Rodeo," the story of an aging retired bull rider who has to enter and win a Legends competition to get himself and his daughter out of a crisis. Star and co-screenwriter Neal McDonough will be in attendance.
Spotlight screenings include "Bob Trevino Likes It," about a young woman who makes friends over the internet with a childless man who has the same name as her father. "The Friend," with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, and "High Rollers," a crime movie starring John Travolta, Gina Gershon, and Lukas Haas, are also spotlight screenings. Travolta, Gershon, and director Randall Emmett will be at the festival. "The Assessment," about a utopian society in a climate change-ravaged world that conducts assessments to determine fitness for parenthood, is another spotlight screening.
Two Florida productions in this year’s festival have a very Sunshine State theme, the trials and tribulations of the housing market. "Built to Last: Buyer Beware,” a documentary on the hidden dangers of shoddy home construction, screens Saturday, March 29th at AMC Westshore. “Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma,” is a dark comedy based on true events, a hacker known as The Chameleon who ruins a family’s dream of buying their first home by stealing their life savings. It is also a spotlight screening and plays Saturday, March 29th at AMC Westshore.
Other Florida-bred films this year include “The Final Pact,” a supernatural film about three young priests’ final exam before graduating the seminary, an exorcism that leads them to a doorway to hell. It has two showings at AMC Westshore on the 29th. “Off Rip,” the story of a young skimboarder supporting his single mother and fighting to become the man his family needs, is Wednesday, March 26th at AMC Westshore. “On Firm Ground,” a documentary on three people affected by Parkinson’s disease, is Friday, March 28th at AMC Westshore. “Sonny Boy,” the story of a Korean-Italian-American who returns home after a failed career as a playwright to reconcile with his dying father, is Thursday, March 27th AMC Westshore.
The abundance of noteworthy movies includes the documentary "Mr. Nobody Against Putin," about a Russian teacher who takes a camera undercover in his school to show what is really happening as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The drama "Eric LaRue" is the directorial debut of actor Michael Shannon, who will be at the festival.
For more information and the full schedule go to Gasparilla International Film Festival and GIFF schedule
Nejla Yatkin’s “Ouroboros” at Stageworks Theatre
Guggenheim Award-winning artist Nejla Yatkin’s solo dance performance “Ouroboros” is at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa’s Channel District from March 28th through 30th.
“Ouroboros is an interactive, evening-length, theatrical solo dance presented in the round that resurrects and centers the ancient healing symbol of Ouroboros,” a Nejla Yatkin Dance & ChoreographyNejla Yatkin's "Ouroboros" is at Stageworks Theatre March 28th-30th.
description on the Stageworks website says. “The performance weaves personal storytelling, contemporary and Middle Eastern dance, cabaret-style song, and finger cymbal/zill play through English, German, Turkish, and ASL, inviting audience participation. Ouroboros takes the audience on a journey of memory, place, and paradox. It explores the cyclical and entrapping nature of time and culture, the lost history and continued relevance of embodying nature in the form of the snake dance, embodied feminine wisdom of the past and present, and society’s relationship to dance and language.”
National nonprofit Art2Action is presenting “Ouroboros” in partnership with other cultural and art organizations.
For more information, go to Ouroboros
Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival
The Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival is noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22nd at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa.
The City of Tampa’s Mayor’s Asian American Pacific Islander Council organizes the annual festival to showcase “the traditions and contributions of AAPI communities in Tampa, with representation from countries including Korea, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia.”
The festival features live cultural performances, traditional and modern dance, music, and martial arts demonstrations. There will be authentic cuisine from local restaurants and vendors, a marketplace filled with handmade goods and cultural exhibits, interactive workshops, family-friendly activities, and free health screenings.
For more information, go to Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival
Latonya Hicks’ “Excavating Self: Retrieving and Reinventing” at FloridaRAMA
“Excavating Self: Retrieving and Reinventing,” a solo exhibit by Tampa Bay artist and educator Latonya Hicks is at FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave.S. in St. Petersburg, through April 30th. There is an artist conversation with Hicks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 3rd.
“This powerful exhibition of wall-mounted mixed media assemblages explores themes of memory, identity, and transformation,” a press release says. “Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the exhibition celebrates the powerful narratives of womanhood, legacy, and cultural connection through the deeply personal and often autobiographical lens of artist Latonya Hicks.”
As an artist, Hicks has had work displayed in exhibits at the Tampa Museum of Art, Morean Art Center Fresh Squeezed 7, Dunedin Fine Art Center, and the Gallery at Creative Pinellas. As an educator, she currently serves as the Secondary Visual Art Coordinator for Pinellas County Schools.
For more information, go to FloridaRAMA
“Trust Me” at LAB Theater Project
Playwright Paula Fell’s genre-spanning dark romantic comedy thriller “Trust Me” makes its world premiere at Ybor City’s LAB Theatre Project this month with three Thursday through Sunday weekend runs from March 13th-16th, 20th-23rd, and 27th-30th.
A LAB Theater Project press release shares the plot’s sordid details.
Some people don’t make the best choice,” the description says. ” A seemingly successful pillar-of-the-community’s life begins to unravel when Lou, a sinisterCourtesy Anne Griswold."Trust Me" makes its world premiere at LAB Theater Project this month
mobster with a knack for finance, shows up at his home to collect on a delinquent loan. Lou can offer the family a way out of their financial morass, but his intentions change when he falls for the businessman’s wife! They all must make choices that their lives may depend on — but who do they trust?”
This is Fell’s second play to premiere at LAB following the 2023 comedy “The Rooster’s Tale.” “Trust Me” is directed by LAB favorite Caroline Jett, and features Rusty Gillespie, Sidney Gogney, and Michael McGreevy. Set and lighting design are by LAB founder Owen Robertson, set dressing and props by Beth Tepe-Robertson, scenic artist M’ria Swire, sound by Rick Anthony, and costumes by Lindsay Ellis.
For more information and tickets, go to LAB Theater Project
“Untamed” at Marcolina’s Fine Arts Gallery
“Untamed: An Immersive Exhibit,” a show exploring nature’s power and beauty and the emotions they conjure, is at Marcolina’s Fine Arts Gallery, 1517 Seventh. Ave. in Ybor City, through April.
Marcolina's Facebook"Untamed: An Immervie Exhibit" is at Marcolina's Fine Arts Gallery in Ybor.
“Through the works of five extraordinary artists, you’ll find yourself immersed in lush forests, roaring seas, and the infinite cosmos,” an exhibit description says. “These vivid, expressive pieces are a window into the untamed forces that shape our world—and our own untamed spirit.”
“Untamed” features the work of three relatives of the late acclaimed Dominican
painter Guillo Pérez who carry on the family’s legacy - son and acclaimed artist Willy Pérez, director of the Guillo Pérez Gallery in Santo Domingo; grandson and Dominican-American, Ybor-based artist Guillo Pérez III; and grandaughter Gabrielle Pérez, who studied under her father Willy Pérez at the Guillo Pérez Gallery and now teaches there. The exhibit also features the work of Texas-born, Tampa Bay-based emerging artist Morgan Guinessey and St. Petersburg artist Blake Emory.
For more information, go to Untamed
Lab Ybor photo walk
Coastal Film Lab, 1704 N. Nebraska Ave., is leading a photo walk through Ybor City at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 15th.
“Whether you’re a seasoned film photographer or just starting out, it’s a great chance to capture vibrant streets, meet fellow creatives, and connect with the film community,” says an event description on Facebook.
For more information, go to Coastal Film Lab
“City: Fashion + Art + Culture” at Tampa Museum of Art
“City: Fashion + Art + Culture,” the Tampa Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraising event, is Saturday, March 29th at the TMA. Now in its 14th year, the event will feature iconic French luxury fashion house Balmain in its only U.S. runway presentation of 2025.
For more information and tickets, go to TMA City: Fashion + Art + Culture
Killer Author Club visits Tampa, St. Pete
Bestselling crime writers Heather Gudenkauf, Kimberly Belle, and Kaira Rouda bring the national tour for their popular podcast series Killer Author Club to Tampa and St. Pete on March 20th and 21st.
Like the show, the touring event gives a “behind-the-scenes look at the art of crafting suspense, from plotting the perfect crime to creating unforgettable villains,” a description says. The trio will also share their experiences as podcasters, interviewers, and bestselling authors juggling live shows and looming deadlines.
Killer Author Club is at Oxford Exchange, 420 W. Kennedy Blvd, in Tampa at 6:30 p.m. on March 20th. The tour hits Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S. in St. Pete, at 7 p.m. on March 21st.
For more information and tickets, go to Killer Author Club tour
“Reckon & Riddle: The Prints of D.L. Simmons” at UT Scarfone/Hartley Gallery
“Reckon & Riddle: The Prints of D.L. Simmons” is at the University of Tampa Scarfone/Hartley Gallery from March 14th through April 18th, with an artist reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 21st.
“Simmons’ large-scale prints explore how personal memory translates into collective experience, with each work acting as a portal into shared stories and histories,” an exhibit description says. “Simmons drew inspiration from Jacques Derrida’s philosophy of deconstruction and Maurice Merleau-Ponty’s exploration of perception as an embodied, active experience.”
"My work is the physical embodiment of an emotional experience and is an investigation of the self told in the media of printmaking,” Simmons says in an artist statement.
For more information, go to Scarfone/Hartley Gallery
“Illustrating the News” at Morean Arts Center
“Illustrating the News,” a retrospective collection of more than 30 years of work by longtime St. Petersburg Times chief news artist Joe Tonelli is at the Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave. in St. Pete, through March 27th. The exhibit showcases hundreds of his illustrations and offers a glimpse into his storied career and dedication to the art of storytelling through news illustration. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 13th, a gallery talk will feature speakers sharing memories of Tonelli and live music.
For more information, go to Illustrating the News
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at Stageworks
Tampa’s Impromptu Players theater group presents the comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa’s Channel District on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd.
“This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy by Steve Martin places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism with ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,’” a description on the Stageworks website declares.
For more information and tickets, go to Picasso at the Lapin Agile
“Spaces Between” at Florida CraftArt
“Spaces Between,” featuring the work of Surface Design Association and Florida CraftArt members, is at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in St. Pete, from March 28th through May 17th.
The artists’ reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12th, during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. “Textile Talk,” a virtual public program with exhibition juror Akiko Kotani and the winning artists is 2 p.m. on April 20th.
For more information, go to Spaces Between
“Westshore Student Creativity Art Exhibit” at TIA
The Westshore Alliance’s “Westshore Student Creativity Art Exhibit” is on display at Tampa International Airport through May 30th.
The show features artwork by students from Roland Park K-8 Magnet School, Jefferson High School, and Hillsborough Community College. The student exhibit is on display on the second level across from the USO Office with special digital messages in the main terminal on the third level.
For more information, go to Westshore Student Creativity Art Exhibit
Youth Art Month exhibit at Creative Pinellas
The Youth Art Month exhibit featuring artwork by Pinellas County Schools students in grades K-8 is at Creative Pinellas through March 30th. The theme for this year’s exhibit is visual movement and student artists explored how art can convey action,Creative PinellasThe Youth Art Month Exhibit at Creative Pinellas features artwork by Pinellas County Schools students in grades K-8
motion, and emotion. The annual showcase of student artwork is presented by the Clearwater Arts Alliance and Creative Pinellas.
“The exhibition shines a light on the importance of arts education and the incredible talent of our students and the teachers that guide them,” a Clearwater Arts Alliance description says.
In April, Creative Pinellas goes to high school. “Artistic Discovery 2025: 13th Congressional District High School Exhibit,” a show featuring the work of Pinellas County Schools high school students, is on display from April 5th through 27th.
The exhibit is presented in partnership with the office of U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. It is part of a nationwide competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute that has included over 650,000 students since its inception in 1982. Students submit artwork through their congressional representative’s office and local artist panels select winning entries. Winners are honored in their districts and at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Their artwork is on display for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
The local awards ceremony for the exhibit is April 22nd from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, go to Youth Art Month
“Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks” at Creative Pinellas
Originally scheduled to close in late February, Sam Modder’s exhibit “Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks” has been extended through April 19th at Creative Pinellas. Inspired by a Black woman’s fairytale, Modder’s exhibit features mural-sized ballpoint pen drawings and “invites viewers into immersive worlds where Black female figures command space with strength and resilience,” a Creative Pinellas press release says.
“We are so happy to be able to extend Sam Modder’s exhibition, giving even more visitors the opportunity to experience her captivating and whimsical artwork,” Creative Pinellas Senior Director of Arts and Cultural Programming Beth Gelman says in a press release.
For more information, go to Creative Pinellas
WADA artists’ member show call for entries
The Warehouse Arts District Association in St. Petersburg has a call for entries open through March 31st for its upcoming artists’ member show “People Place and Things.”
The retail art show will open in the Burka Member Lounge on the ArtsXchange campus during the April 12th Second Saturday ArtWalk and be on display in April and May. WADA members may submit up to two works for consideration.
For more information, go to WADA call to artists
“Through Their Lens: A Journey of Self-Exploration” at FMoPA
“Through Their Lens: A Journey of Self-Exploration,” the Hillel Academy’s second annual student photography content in memory of former student Jacob Ari Kamis, is on display at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City’s Kress Contemporary from March 25th through April 27th.
The exhibit features photographs by Tampa Bay area students in grades 6-12. It’s organized to honor the memory of Kamis, a former Hillel student and avid photographer who passed away in 2022.
For more information, go to Through Their Lens