The road to food sovereignty pauses in East Tampa

Sian Donovan is a senior at the USF Zimmerman School of Advertising & Mass Communications. She shares: “Fun fact: I was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands but moved to Florida when I was about 6, so, sadly, I have no accent. Traveling and learning new customs is something I love to do. So far, I have been to 26 different countries. Something about meeting people and learning how they view life or what they deem as sentimental is very interesting. … In my free time I run my blog called What’s the Tea 20 where I cover celebrity news and trending topics. My daily goal is to put a smile on someone’s face and to learn as much as possible. However, my long-term goal is to become an entertainment journalist.”