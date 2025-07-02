Masthead gallery: Architecture of Lakeland

Besides its famous swan heritage, Lakeland boasts a unique architectural heritage that includes modern and century-old homes of various styles.
One of the oldest homes in Lakeland, the Mosswood Manor by South Lake Morton was built in 1904 in the Victorian Queen Anne style.
A favorite of early Lakeland residents, the Craftsman bungalow style is very popular in several of Lakeland’s seven historic districts.
The Mediterranean Revival style in Lakeland takes inspiration from its Spanish colonial history.
The South and East Lake Morton Historic District neighborhoods are home to a variety of architectural styles worth preserving such as this neo-classical style mansion.
Known for its simple, unadorned aesthetics, the masonry vernacular style started to appear in Lakeland in the 1930s.
Asymmetrical in design and dominated by a steep, multi-gabled roof, the Tudor revival style is most common in Lakeland’s Beacon Hill Historic District.
Formerly known as the Polk Museum, Lakeland’s Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College (the AGB) features a modern architectural style.
Many 20th-century homes in the South Lake Morton Historic District are characterized by several architectural styles that include the Mediterranean Revival and Craftsman bungalow.
South Lake Morton has the largest concentration of pre-1930 homes such as this Craftsman bungalow featuring the quintessential front porch.
Homes in South and East Lake Morton that achieve the 100-year milestone are recognized by a bronze marker from the Lake Morton Century Home project, which began in 2019.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, July 2, 2025

