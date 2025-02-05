Masthead gallery: Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest

Udah, a ferruginous hawk endemic to the Midwest, and Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Mikell at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s 11th annual Raptor Fest in St Petersburg.
Udah, a ferruginous hawk endemic to the Midwest, and Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Mikell at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s 11th annual Raptor Fest in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
Raptor Fest attendees of all ages react with joy at the sight of Kevin, an American kestrel handled by Nikki from Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.
Raptor Fest attendees of all ages react with joy at the sight of Kevin, an American kestrel handled by Nikki from Seaside Seabird Sanctuary. Photos by Carole Devillers
At the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest, Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Lani presents a non-releasable crested caracara that is now an educational ambassador at events.
At the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest, Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Lani presents a non-releasable crested caracara that is now an educational ambassador at events. Photos by Carole Devillers
Hosted by St Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest attracts more than 5,000 visitors and dozens of vendors and environmental organizations.
Hosted by St Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest attracts more than 5,000 visitors and dozens of vendors and environmental organizations. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Wendy presents Comet, a now-blind hybrid falcon (gyr x peregrine falcon) previously used by a falconer to clear birds from airports.
Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue handler Wendy presents Comet, a now-blind hybrid falcon (gyr x peregrine falcon) previously used by a falconer to clear birds from airports. Photos by Carole Devillers
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s Education Coordinator Charlotte Arndt explains how Fantom, their permanent resident peregrine falcon, was first found in Largo with a wing injury.
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s Education Coordinator Charlotte Arndt explains how Fantom, their permanent resident peregrine falcon, was first found in Largo with a wing injury. Photos by Carole Devillers
Barred owl Chino handled by Haley of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is one of the many avian ambassadors used for educational outreach.
Barred owl Chino handled by Haley of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is one of the many avian ambassadors used for educational outreach. Photos by Carole Devillers
Bird rescuer Lynne Harding is one of many volunteers teaming up with Birds in Helping Handsfounder Shelley Vickery to rescue injured birds throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Bird rescuer Lynne Harding is one of many volunteers teaming up with Birds in Helping Handsfounder Shelley Vickery to rescue injured birds throughout the Tampa Bay area. Photos by Carole Devillers
Pigeon foster Joe Sharp encourages Nora, 3, to pet a so-called “fancy pigeon”. These unusual pigeons were abandoned in a church, rescued by BHH and are now housed by Sharp.
Pigeon foster Joe Sharp encourages Nora, 3, to pet a so-called “fancy pigeon”. These unusual pigeons were abandoned in a church, rescued by BHH and are now housed by Sharp. Photos by Carole Devillers
A most graceful raptor, Tori, a swallow-tailed kite that had a wing injury, is handled by Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue volunteer Abby at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest
A most graceful raptor, Tori, a swallow-tailed kite that had a wing injury, is handled by Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue volunteer Abby at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest Photos by Carole Devillers
Pong, a 2-month-old baby gopher tortoise with a deformity on its shell is being raised at the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa until possible release when adult
Pong, a 2-month-old baby gopher tortoise with a deformity on its shell is being raised at the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa until possible release when adult Photos by Carole Devillers
With free flight demonstrations by his trained raptors and Eurasian eagle owl Bugo, master falconer Steve Hoddy gives the public an up-close and personal experience with birds of prey.
With free flight demonstrations by his trained raptors and Eurasian eagle owl Bugo, master falconer Steve Hoddy gives the public an up-close and personal experience with birds of prey. Photos by Carole Devillers
Holding a plush raptor, Rexford, 7, tests the strength of his grip with a hand dynamometer at the Sierra Club Suncoast Group table, and gets a reading for the screech-owl category.
Holding a plush raptor, Rexford, 7, tests the strength of his grip with a hand dynamometer at the Sierra Club Suncoast Group table, and gets a reading for the screech-owl category. Photos by Carole Devillers
Local author Ron Smith signs his two books “The Birds of Pinellas County” and “The Butterflies of Pinellas County” at the St Petersburg Audubon Society table.
Local author Ron Smith signs his two books “The Birds of Pinellas County” and “The Butterflies of Pinellas County” at the St Petersburg Audubon Society table. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visitors are smitten with the raptors they discover at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve festival and Cyprus, the barn owl handled by Kyle (Seaside Seabird Sanctuary) is no exception.
Visitors are smitten with the raptors they discover at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve festival and Cyprus, the barn owl handled by Kyle (Seaside Seabird Sanctuary) is no exception. Photos by Carole Devillers
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary volunteer Carol, with a leucistic red-tailed hawk Oden, chats with Friends of Largo Nature Parks’ Will, who has great-horned owl Franklin, and with the Skyway Team Rescue.
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary volunteer Carol, with a leucistic red-tailed hawk Oden, chats with Friends of Largo Nature Parks’ Will, who has great-horned owl Franklin, and with the Skyway Team Rescue. Photos by Carole Devillers
Slasher and Slayer, two American kestrels handled by Sue, of the George C. McGough Nature Park in Largo, capture the attention of enthralled visitors at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest.
Slasher and Slayer, two American kestrels handled by Sue, of the George C. McGough Nature Park in Largo, capture the attention of enthralled visitors at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Raptor Fest

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Environment, Outdoor recreation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.