Masthead gallery: "Celebrating Student Creativity" art exhibit at Tampa International Airport

Presented by the Westshore Alliance and Tampa International Airport, the “Celebrating Student Creativity” exhibit at the airport features art by students from Roland Park K-8 Magnet School, Jefferson High School, and Hillsborough Community College.
Presented by the Westshore Alliance and Tampa International Airport, the “Celebrating Student Creativity” exhibit at the airport features art by students from Roland Park K-8 Magnet School, Jefferson High School, and Hillsborough Community College. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artwork by Roland Park K-8 students on display in "Celebrating Student Creativity"
Artwork by Roland Park K-8 students on display in "Celebrating Student Creativity" Photos by Carole Devillers
“Atlantic Sea Nettle” by 7th grader Meredith, “Swirly Seahorses” by 7th grader Ivey, and a watercolor painting by kindergartner Olivia are some of the artwork by Roland Park K-8 students showcased in the exhibit
“Atlantic Sea Nettle” by 7th grader Meredith, “Swirly Seahorses” by 7th grader Ivey, and a watercolor painting by kindergartner Olivia are some of the artwork by Roland Park K-8 students showcased in the exhibit Photos by Carole Devillers
“Mexican Tin Art” by 5th grader Kash and “Cool Colored Value Cubes” by 2nd grader Alyson are some of the artwork by Roland Park K-8 students on display.
“Mexican Tin Art” by 5th grader Kash and “Cool Colored Value Cubes” by 2nd grader Alyson are some of the artwork by Roland Park K-8 students on display. Photos by Carole Devillers
The photographs that Jefferson High senior Tom Nguyen took at locations around the world are now on display to be appreciated by airline passengers traveling through Tampa.
The photographs that Jefferson High senior Tom Nguyen took at locations around the world are now on display to be appreciated by airline passengers traveling through Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Celebrating Student Creativity” is on display until May 30th on the second level of the main terminal.
“Celebrating Student Creativity” is on display until May 30th on the second level of the main terminal. Photos by Carole Devillers
Some of the creative artwork by Hillsborough Community College students on display in “Celebrating Student Creativity.”
Some of the creative artwork by Hillsborough Community College students on display in “Celebrating Student Creativity.” Photos by Carole Devillers
German Rodriguez’s “Back at Home”, Arisha Mir’s “Sunset Impression”, King’s “Self Portrait,” and Aaskyah Riddley’s “Moonlit Feeling” are featured artwork by Hillsborough Community College students.
German Rodriguez’s “Back at Home”, Arisha Mir’s “Sunset Impression”, King’s “Self Portrait,” and Aaskyah Riddley’s “Moonlit Feeling” are featured artwork by Hillsborough Community College students. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Ioche”, a colored pencil artwork by Elyse Marrero of Hillsborough Community College, is showcased in “Celebrating Student Creativity.”
“Ioche”, a colored pencil artwork by Elyse Marrero of Hillsborough Community College, is showcased in “Celebrating Student Creativity.” Photos by Carole Devillers
“Third Culture Kid,” created with colored pencils, graphite, and watercolor, is artwork by Maren Land of Hillsborough Community College.
“Third Culture Kid,” created with colored pencils, graphite, and watercolor, is artwork by Maren Land of Hillsborough Community College. Photos by Carole Devillers
Composed of lottery and scratch-off tickets, “The Numbers” is a mixed media artwork created by Camille Denmark of Hillsborough Community College
Composed of lottery and scratch-off tickets, “The Numbers” is a mixed media artwork created by Camille Denmark of Hillsborough Community College Photos by Carole Devillers
A micron pen ink on canvas, “Rabbit, rabbit, an Escher style tessellation” was created by King of Hillsborough Community College.
A micron pen ink on canvas, “Rabbit, rabbit, an Escher style tessellation” was created by King of Hillsborough Community College. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: "Celebrating Student Creativity" art exhibit at Tampa International Airport

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, For Good, KidsBay, Talent, Tourism, Westshore 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.