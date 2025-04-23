Yoga Loft Tampa’s chicken yoga class at Hotel Haya in Ybor City brings in feathered guests from the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary for the enjoyment of yoga practitioners.
Dylan Breese, founder of Ybor Chickens Society and the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary, introduces Marshmallow, a beautiful white hen, to the chicken yoga class.
The monthly chicken yoga class is offered for a $10 donation that goes to the nonprofit Misfits Microsanctuary to help care for Ybor’s injured or abandoned fowl.
The chickens at Hotel Haya’s chicken yoga class are domesticated fowl abandoned in Ybor and rehomed at the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary.
Two chicken yoga class attendees take a quick break from poses to pet a wandering chicken.
Wearing chicken diapers from Etsy, several Ybor chickens roam freely through the chicken yoga class in the Valencia Ballroom of Hotel Haya.
Tampa resident Paige doesn’t mind being interrupted by a couple of Ybor’s iconic feathered mascots during the chicken yoga class at Hotel Haya
Combining yoga with the therapeutic presence of animals is an innovative practice that leads to a deeper sense of relaxation and a peaceful zen experience.
Marshmallow enjoys a resting spot on Vivienne, 8, who relishes the hen’s comforting presence.
Scheduled on the last Sunday of the month, the chicken yoga class welcomes all levels, but reservations are required due to limited spots.
Getting up close and personal with one of Ybor’s iconic fowl is part and parcel of the chicken yoga class
The chicken yoga class’s combination of community yoga and feathered friends makes for a relaxing hour and a welcome touch of eccentricity.
With a chicken on her lap and a smile on her face, Tampa resident Amber Ford enjoys the chicken yoga class at Hotel Haya in Ybor City
Masthead gallery: Chicken yoga at Ybor City's Hotel Haya

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, April 23, 2025

